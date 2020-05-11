All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 Park St NE

1105 Park Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Park Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in TODAY... Welcome home to your very own Charming Capitol Hill home! Walking in you'll find the instant historic charm of a 90+ year-old DC rowhome. Natural light floods in from the large windows - Large family room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen feature stainless steel appliances and separate dining room off the kitchen add to the appeal! The first floor comes fully loaded with hardwood flooring in the living area, ceramic tile in the kitchen and access to the back yard with lots of greenery and a sitting area. The kitchen features stainless steel fridge, gas range and microwave. 2 bedrooms, an office and bathroom are on the top floor. Enjoy this quite street with a private outdoor space. It cannot be beat for relaxing and entertaining!
Don't forget about the off street parking.

Located just two blocks from Maryland Ave, makes for an easy commute around the district by metro, bus, bike or foot. Centrally located between some of DC's best neighborhoods, there are tons of grocery and dining options just blocks away. Plus Lincoln Park is just around the corner. Additionally, the H St. corridor offers fun with amazing food and drink spots. There will never be a dull evening with so many options surrounding you!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Parking: 1 Off Street
Tenant Pays All Utilities
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Fenced Patio, Secure Off Street Parking, Hardwood Floors, Wood Buring Fire Place, Stainless Steel Appliances

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1105-park-st-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
