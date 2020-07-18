All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:33 PM

1103 P STREET NW

1103 P Street Northwest · (202) 466-7788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1103 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1998 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
This beautifully renovated duplex within a historic Logan Circle townhouse was fully renovated in 2017 with top of the line amenities, appliances and fixtures. Large panel white oak floors lead you through a clean and open floor plan, while still maintaining original moldings and elements of historic charm. A gorgeous contemporary kitchen sits at the heart of the home, with the dining room, living room, half bath and a study/family room or guest room located on the first floor of the unit. Walking up the white oak stairs leads you to the second floor of the unit with a master suite inclusive of walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, an additional bathroom, and ample hallway closets. Light filters throughout, with a staircase designed to let light stream in from windows of the roof deck, down the contemporary stairwell. Going up the stairs you find yourself entering a stunning private roof deck with built-in grill and lush planters offers respite from the city hustle. An attic is accessible from a pull-down staircase in the master bedroom for additional storage. Gas and water are included Cats OK. Dogs ok (size restricted). No smoking. Off-street parking is available for an additional $200/mo. Minimum 12 Month Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 P STREET NW have any available units?
1103 P STREET NW has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 P STREET NW have?
Some of 1103 P STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 P STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1103 P STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 P STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 P STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1103 P STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1103 P STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1103 P STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 P STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 P STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1103 P STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1103 P STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1103 P STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 P STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 P STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
