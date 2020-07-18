1103 P STREET NW

Amenities

This beautifully renovated duplex within a historic Logan Circle townhouse was fully renovated in 2017 with top of the line amenities, appliances and fixtures. Large panel white oak floors lead you through a clean and open floor plan, while still maintaining original moldings and elements of historic charm. A gorgeous contemporary kitchen sits at the heart of the home, with the dining room, living room, half bath and a study/family room or guest room located on the first floor of the unit. Walking up the white oak stairs leads you to the second floor of the unit with a master suite inclusive of walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, an additional bathroom, and ample hallway closets. Light filters throughout, with a staircase designed to let light stream in from windows of the roof deck, down the contemporary stairwell. Going up the stairs you find yourself entering a stunning private roof deck with built-in grill and lush planters offers respite from the city hustle. An attic is accessible from a pull-down staircase in the master bedroom for additional storage. Gas and water are included Cats OK. Dogs ok (size restricted). No smoking. Off-street parking is available for an additional $200/mo. Minimum 12 Month Lease.