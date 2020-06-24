All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1102 NW T ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1102 NW T ST NW
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:51 PM

1102 NW T ST NW

1102 T St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1102 T St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhome with beautiful roof top terrace - 2BR/2BA+DEN approximately 1650 over three floors in vibrant Logan Circle/U Street offers stylish design and modern living with easy access to restaurants, shops and neighborhood entertainment. The private ROOF-TOP DECK with AMAZING VIEWS of downtown DC is perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet moment away from a bustling, lively neighborhood. The electric grill on the roof top comes with the house. Gorgeous hardwood floors and designer elements throughout! Large windows provide tremendous amounts of natural light! The main-level is open living concept with living and dining area, designer kitchen and breakfast bar. Top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures throughout! Upper level master with stylish en-suite bath and a wall of fabulously constructed built-in closets plus access to amazing roof top terrace. The lower-level features second bedroom with a beautiful hall bathroom plus a den/office and a laundry area. Tons of storage throughout! Available ASAP - Preferable lease terms: 12 to 24months - dogs ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 NW T ST NW have any available units?
1102 NW T ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 NW T ST NW have?
Some of 1102 NW T ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 NW T ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1102 NW T ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 NW T ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 NW T ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 1102 NW T ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1102 NW T ST NW offers parking.
Does 1102 NW T ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 NW T ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 NW T ST NW have a pool?
No, 1102 NW T ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1102 NW T ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1102 NW T ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 NW T ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 NW T ST NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University