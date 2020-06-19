1101 3rd Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym bbq/grill

Fully renovated 1BR/1BA apartment available in a conveniently situated building in Southwest, close to the Wharf as well as the shopping and restaurants on 4th Street and at Navy Yard. Waterfront Metro only 1 block away!



This unit features huge windows, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, and a walk-in closet. Building has a huge courtyard with room for entertaining and grilling. Includes access to building's gym. Lots of storage in the separate storage unit included in the rent!



Tenant responsible for electric and cable only. Small pets welcome, subject to owner approval and $50 a month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee.Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



Condo required $125 move in/move out fee and $500 refundable deposit.



