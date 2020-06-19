All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1101 3rd Street SW

1101 3rd Street Southwest · (202) 335-0337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 3rd Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit #712 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
Fully renovated 1BR/1BA apartment available in a conveniently situated building in Southwest, close to the Wharf as well as the shopping and restaurants on 4th Street and at Navy Yard. Waterfront Metro only 1 block away!

This unit features huge windows, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, and a walk-in closet. Building has a huge courtyard with room for entertaining and grilling. Includes access to building's gym. Lots of storage in the separate storage unit included in the rent!

Tenant responsible for electric and cable only. Small pets welcome, subject to owner approval and $50 a month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee.Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Condo required $125 move in/move out fee and $500 refundable deposit.

Amenities: Gym, Courtyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 3rd Street SW have any available units?
1101 3rd Street SW has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 3rd Street SW have?
Some of 1101 3rd Street SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 3rd Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1101 3rd Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 3rd Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 3rd Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 1101 3rd Street SW offer parking?
No, 1101 3rd Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 1101 3rd Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 3rd Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 3rd Street SW have a pool?
No, 1101 3rd Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1101 3rd Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1101 3rd Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 3rd Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 3rd Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
