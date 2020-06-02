All apartments in Washington
109 WALTMAN PLACE NE
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

109 WALTMAN PLACE NE

109 Waltman Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

109 Waltman Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous townhouse built in 2013 with great open floor plan, main level wood floors, three en-suite bedrooms, lower level family room and roof deck. New carpet on upper and lower levels. One car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE have any available units?
109 WALTMAN PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE have?
Some of 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
109 WALTMAN PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
