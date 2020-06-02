109 Waltman Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011 Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous townhouse built in 2013 with great open floor plan, main level wood floors, three en-suite bedrooms, lower level family room and roof deck. New carpet on upper and lower levels. One car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE have any available units?
109 WALTMAN PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE have?
Some of 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 WALTMAN PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
109 WALTMAN PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.