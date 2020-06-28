All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:28 AM

1037 I Street NW

1037 I Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1037 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared Pool
Fitness Center
Covered Parking
Roof Deck Grills
24 Hour Complimentary Coffee Bar

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 0 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking Garage $250.00 per month
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $0
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 I Street NW have any available units?
1037 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 I Street NW have?
Some of 1037 I Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1037 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 I Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 I Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1037 I Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1037 I Street NW offers parking.
Does 1037 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 I Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 1037 I Street NW has a pool.
Does 1037 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1037 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
