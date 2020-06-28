1032 OTIS STREET NE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included coffee bar internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

All utilities included in monthly rent (except cable/ internet). Spacious and bright 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Brookland! This chic and contemporary home is only 2 years old and features an open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has high end appliances and finishes, sleek cabinets and an island. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living area, recessed lighting, huge windows that let in tons of natural light and full sized in-unit laundry. The modern finishes continue on to the 2 bathrooms with tiled showers and floors. This pet friendly building is in an amazing location! Walk to trendy restaurants, bars, weekend farmer's market, coffee shops, galleries, performance venues and Brookland Metro.