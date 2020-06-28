All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1032 OTIS STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1032 OTIS STREET NE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

1032 OTIS STREET NE

1032 Otis Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1032 Otis Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
All utilities included in monthly rent (except cable/ internet). Spacious and bright 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Brookland! This chic and contemporary home is only 2 years old and features an open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has high end appliances and finishes, sleek cabinets and an island. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living area, recessed lighting, huge windows that let in tons of natural light and full sized in-unit laundry. The modern finishes continue on to the 2 bathrooms with tiled showers and floors. This pet friendly building is in an amazing location! Walk to trendy restaurants, bars, weekend farmer's market, coffee shops, galleries, performance venues and Brookland Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 OTIS STREET NE have any available units?
1032 OTIS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 OTIS STREET NE have?
Some of 1032 OTIS STREET NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 OTIS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1032 OTIS STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 OTIS STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 OTIS STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 1032 OTIS STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1032 OTIS STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1032 OTIS STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 OTIS STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 OTIS STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1032 OTIS STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1032 OTIS STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1032 OTIS STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 OTIS STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 OTIS STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University