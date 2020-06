Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Here is your opportunity to be on Capitol Hill within walking distance of EVERYTHING -- the Capitol, Union Station, Eastern Market, Harris Teeter, two METROS -- and have panoramic southeastern views from your unit and a 180 degree western view of the city from the river to the Capital to the Cathedral. Granite, stainless steel, cherry floors, a gourmet kitchen and dual vanities in the bath. One car parking in a secured building.