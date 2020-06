Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled less than a block from Lincoln park and the tree lined section of Massachusetts Ave. Recently Renovated English basement with open floor plan of kitchen off of living space. Two separated bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Dishwasher, washer/ dryer, fridge, and stove. Private little patio space off the back. Only a few blocks from Eastern Market Metro, Available Immediately, Pets Welcome with One time Non-refundable fee.