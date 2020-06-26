1014 48TH PLACE NE

Amenities

ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities

OPEN Saturday, July 13th from 12-2 pm. Quiet secured building. Great small one bedroom unit, with bathroom, living room and kitchen. The first level features a front and back door which leads to a fully fenced backyard. The large backyard is great for cookouts. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Tenants must net at least 3x the rent per month, no evictions. Must be employed at least one year on their current job. There is a $50.00 Application fee and a copy of your driver's license is required. Call CSS for showing. Owner is a licensed RE Agent. NO PETS.