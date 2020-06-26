All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1014 48TH PLACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1014 48TH PLACE NE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:21 PM

1014 48TH PLACE NE

1014 48th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1014 48th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
OPEN Saturday, July 13th from 12-2 pm. Quiet secured building. Great small one bedroom unit, with bathroom, living room and kitchen. The first level features a front and back door which leads to a fully fenced backyard. The large backyard is great for cookouts. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Tenants must net at least 3x the rent per month, no evictions. Must be employed at least one year on their current job. There is a $50.00 Application fee and a copy of your driver's license is required. Call CSS for showing. Owner is a licensed RE Agent. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 48TH PLACE NE have any available units?
1014 48TH PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1014 48TH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1014 48TH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 48TH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1014 48TH PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1014 48TH PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 1014 48TH PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1014 48TH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 48TH PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 48TH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1014 48TH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1014 48TH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1014 48TH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 48TH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 48TH PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 48TH PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 48TH PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Pleasant Hills Village
100 Fort Drive Northeast
Washington, DC 20011
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University