1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2.5 fully remodeled bath condo located at a 5-7 minute walk from Petworth Metro and Safeway!! The unit is just steps away from all the amazing attractions Petworth has to offer--Timber Pizza, Himutsu, Capital Cider House, Homestead and the Midlands Beer Garden just to name a few.



The sizable 1,300 SF condo has ample light, space, and charm, and is ready for new renters. The bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious, both bedrooms have walk-in closets, and there is a bonus powder room which is great for entertaining.



Designated parking is included in the rent.