Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW

1007 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 2.5 fully remodeled bath condo located at a 5-7 minute walk from Petworth Metro and Safeway!! The unit is just steps away from all the amazing attractions Petworth has to offer--Timber Pizza, Himutsu, Capital Cider House, Homestead and the Midlands Beer Garden just to name a few.

The sizable 1,300 SF condo has ample light, space, and charm, and is ready for new renters. The bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious, both bedrooms have walk-in closets, and there is a bonus powder room which is great for entertaining.

Designated parking is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW offers parking.
Does 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.

