All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
1006 F Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1006 F Street NE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

1006 F Street NE

1006 F Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1006 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
Capitol Hill Home/Walk to Union Station/ Senate - Property Id: 198029

Big 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom Capitol Hill home with a wood burning fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. Cathedral Ceilings on the first and second floors with ceiling fans in each bedroom. Lots of bright sunlight shines throughout the home with big bay windows throughout with custom blinds. There are two sunroofs in the house, one in the upstairs hallway and another in the upstairs bathroom. There is a Washer and Dryer upstairs between both bedrooms to prevent you from walking down the stairs to wash. There are two office coves in the house, one on each level. The house has an alarm system and double doors, one gated door to ensure security. This is a great safe Capitol Hill walkable neighborhood two blocks from shopping and blocks from a park. Near farmers market and the US Senate. One year minimum lease only. The house is available to move in immediately. Please contact me email to set up an appointment to view the house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198029
Property Id 198029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5445408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
Rockford Apartments
1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1006 F Street NE have any available units?
1006 F Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 F Street NE have?
Some of 1006 F Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 F Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1006 F Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 F Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1006 F Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1006 F Street NE offer parking?
No, 1006 F Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 1006 F Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 F Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 F Street NE have a pool?
No, 1006 F Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1006 F Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1006 F Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 F Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 F Street NE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University