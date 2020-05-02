1006 F Street NE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system

Capitol Hill Home/Walk to Union Station/ Senate - Property Id: 198029



Big 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom Capitol Hill home with a wood burning fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. Cathedral Ceilings on the first and second floors with ceiling fans in each bedroom. Lots of bright sunlight shines throughout the home with big bay windows throughout with custom blinds. There are two sunroofs in the house, one in the upstairs hallway and another in the upstairs bathroom. There is a Washer and Dryer upstairs between both bedrooms to prevent you from walking down the stairs to wash. There are two office coves in the house, one on each level. The house has an alarm system and double doors, one gated door to ensure security. This is a great safe Capitol Hill walkable neighborhood two blocks from shopping and blocks from a park. Near farmers market and the US Senate. One year minimum lease only. The house is available to move in immediately. Please contact me email to set up an appointment to view the house.

No Pets Allowed



