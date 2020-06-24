All apartments in Washington
1005 Upshur St NE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 2:54 PM

1005 Upshur St NE

1005 Upshur Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Upshur Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This delightful two-bedroom home spans 1452 square feet with two TOP NOTCH finished levels, and lots of storage in the basement. The space has been remodeled top to bottom with new hardwood floors, updated kitchen, bathrooms, and neutral paint colors. Large windows make all the rooms bright and inviting.
The main level features a fireplace, updated kitchen and den in the back. The kitchen features subway tiling, bright paint, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, the two bedrooms have plenty of closet space, and feature built-in shelving. Both bathrooms are updated with all the options. The master bathroom is perfectly done, lots of space, double sinks and a large shower with bench. Additional hall closets add extra storage options. Laundry is located on the lower level of the home..

This house is located in the beautiful Michigan Park. Only blocks to Brookland's amazing shopping, dining and entertainment destinations along the 12th Street corridor and Monroe Street. Transportation abounds with Metro (Brookland-UCA and Fort Totten on the red, yellow and green lines) and numerous bus lines offering easy access in, out and around the District.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

