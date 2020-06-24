1005 Upshur St NE

Amenities

This delightful two-bedroom home spans 1452 square feet with two TOP NOTCH finished levels, and lots of storage in the basement. The space has been remodeled top to bottom with new hardwood floors, updated kitchen, bathrooms, and neutral paint colors. Large windows make all the rooms bright and inviting.

The main level features a fireplace, updated kitchen and den in the back. The kitchen features subway tiling, bright paint, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, the two bedrooms have plenty of closet space, and feature built-in shelving. Both bathrooms are updated with all the options. The master bathroom is perfectly done, lots of space, double sinks and a large shower with bench. Additional hall closets add extra storage options. Laundry is located on the lower level of the home..



This house is located in the beautiful Michigan Park. Only blocks to Brookland's amazing shopping, dining and entertainment destinations along the 12th Street corridor and Monroe Street. Transportation abounds with Metro (Brookland-UCA and Fort Totten on the red, yellow and green lines) and numerous bus lines offering easy access in, out and around the District.



Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Off Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



