53 Highland Road

Forest Mews Condos 1470 sf townhouse plus storage with a private entrance. Beautiful grounds and courtyards with a suburban feel while near everything that makes Stamford delightful: restaurants, I95, The Palace, the Avon, Bedford St, free bus every half hour to train ( or 1 Mile walk to train). Kitchen w/Granite counters, wood floor, dishwasher. Great views from every room - End unit. Living Room with deck for grilling and a fabulous fireplace. Master BR has en-suite bath. Bedrooms have great closet space and washer/dryer in hall. Secure garage space plus outdoor parking for 2 cars. No Pets, No Smoking. We are cautious with any showing ensuring mask, gloves, and sanitize. We can provide PPE. Available 7/21/2020 203#548#0296