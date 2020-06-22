All apartments in Stamford
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:28 AM

53 Highland Road

53 Highland Road · (786) 268-9772
Location

53 Highland Road, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$2,869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Forest Mews Condos 1470 sf townhouse plus storage with a private entrance. Beautiful grounds and courtyards with a suburban feel while near everything that makes Stamford delightful: restaurants, I95, The Palace, the Avon, Bedford St, free bus every half hour to train ( or 1 Mile walk to train). Kitchen w/Granite counters, wood floor, dishwasher. Great views from every room - End unit. Living Room with deck for grilling and a fabulous fireplace. Master BR has en-suite bath. Bedrooms have great closet space and washer/dryer in hall. Secure garage space plus outdoor parking for 2 cars. No Pets, No Smoking. We are cautious with any showing ensuring mask, gloves, and sanitize. We can provide PPE. Available 7/21/2020 203#548#0296

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Highland Road have any available units?
53 Highland Road has a unit available for $2,869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Highland Road have?
Some of 53 Highland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Highland Road currently offering any rent specials?
53 Highland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Highland Road pet-friendly?
No, 53 Highland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 53 Highland Road offer parking?
Yes, 53 Highland Road does offer parking.
Does 53 Highland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Highland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Highland Road have a pool?
No, 53 Highland Road does not have a pool.
Does 53 Highland Road have accessible units?
No, 53 Highland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Highland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Highland Road has units with dishwashers.
