harbor point
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:42 AM
130 Apartments for rent in Harbor Point, Stamford, CT
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
12 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,163
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
46 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,155
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,907
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,026
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
1063 sqft
Reduced Rates plus 1 month free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
7 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,889
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1060 sqft
Reduced Rates and One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
110 Commons Park North
110 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,465
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment for rent! The unit has new finishes, stainless steel appliances including a gas range!.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
850 Pacific Street
850 Pacific St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4550 sqft
Stamford’s most prestigious waterfront residence at Harbor Point is offered for rent for the first time, bringing luxury to new heights inside and out.
Results within 1 mile of Harbor Point
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
26 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:36am
40 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,815
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
30 Units Available
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
56 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
51 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,181
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
10 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,794
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
40 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,784
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,158
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,974
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
41 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,904
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,431
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
10 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,260
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
15 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,675
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
21 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
32 Units Available
Glenview House
25 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,175
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1478 sqft
Just minutes from the Metro North Train Station. Gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer in the unit, and high-end finishes. On-site pool with a courtyard. Patio and grilling area on-site. Excellent location with updates.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
35 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,898
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1182 sqft
With some floor plans featuring a den, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes reflect the community's modern design. Covered parking is a convenience in downtown Stamford. Close to the Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
10 Units Available
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,865
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1262 sqft
In the heart of downtown. On-site Latitude Lounge with fireplace, electric car charging, private screening room and Starbucks Barista Station. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
5 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
