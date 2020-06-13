118 Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,415
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
44 Greenwich Avenue
44 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,900
800 sqft
Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath luxury townhouse style apartment on coveted Greenwich Avenue. Palatial 10ft+ high ceilings with oversizedwindows for an abundance of natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
186 Milbank Avenue
186 Milbank Avenue, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in town! Just a few minutes walk to Greenwich Ave shops and restaurants! Exceptional 4 bedroom townhouse with 10 ft ceilings, beautiful custom details, living rm with fireplace, formal dining rm, beautifully paneled

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
48 Spring Street
48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1987 sqft
Greenwich Move right into this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath FULLY FURNISHED luxury condo w/ unmatched finishes, Quiet, private, convenient, prime location. Short walk to Greenwich Train/ Metro North& Greenwich Ave Restaurants, Stores.Equinox is steps away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Harbor
1 Unit Available
90 Oneida Drive
90 Oneida Drive, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
Waterfront property within beautiful Indian Harbor Association. 24-hour security and great in-town location. This exceptional 1.32 acres of scenic property has its own beach for private enjoyment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
41 Ridge Street
41 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Lovely renovated 2 bedroom 2nd/3rd floor unit in the heart of Greenwich. Located in the wonderful Ridge Street neighborhood a few blocks from 'The Avenue'', just steps from Metro North, shops, restaurants, schools and awesome parks.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
32 Ridge Street
32 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central Greenwich 2 Bedroom Duplex with Two Full Baths. Hardwood Floors, Central air and A Garage! Quiet Tree lined street, Quick walk to town, shops,parks, Greenwich Ave and Railroad.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
88 Greenwich Avenue
88 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
Renovated...fresh bright airy top floor unit on the Avenue.Flexible floor plan with a variety of bedroom options 2-3 plus eat-in kitchen, family room/dining rm, full bath and new in-unit stacked laundry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
2 E Elm Street
2 E Elm St, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$3,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Luxury Studio @ Two East Elm- Upscale Boutique Style Building on Greenwich Avenue. Fully Accessorized and Beautifully furnished with a Designer Touch. Ready to move in! Secured Building, Meticulously maintained by Super on Site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
900 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, 3 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
116 Greenwich Avenue
116 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Great one bedroom with large living room on Greenwich Avenue. Heat is included in the rent. Gas is required for hot water heater.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
28 Woodland Drive
28 Woodland Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1619 sqft
Very rare downtown condo townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, huge garage with storage and a work space and another separate parking space. Move in ready home with abundant windows and natural light and unbelievable storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Glen Street
5 Glen Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2004 sqft
Stunning fully renovated 2-3 bedroom townhouse in Harbor View Park community. Open concept dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace, and private balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
222 Davis Avenue
222 Davis Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1782 sqft
Bright and Airy 2 Bedroom 1 bath on 2nd Floor Multi Family House, Recently Renovated, Hardwood Floor, Gas Heat,Washer/Dryer in Unit, EIK Kitchen, Basement Storage, Off Street Parking in Rear of House.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
21 Perryridge Road
21 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$12,950
3098 sqft
Furnished in town 4 bedroom center hall Colonial in pristine condition on lovely street. Exterior just completely painted. Extensive recent renovation includes new bathrooms, kitchen, finished lower level and central air.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
102 Bruce Park Avenue
102 Bruce Park Ave, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1100 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom apartment in Greenwich. Space you dream of when looking for a home. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and has great space.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Byram
1 Unit Available
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
59 Pemberwick Road
59 Pemberwick Road, Pemberwick, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
2 bedroom apt in greenwich conn heat hot water inc close to i95 and railroad

Median Rent in Greenwich

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Greenwich is $1,825, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,304.
Studio
$1,492
1 Bed
$1,825
2 Beds
$2,304
3+ Beds
$2,914
City GuideGreenwich
In July 2005, Greenwich took first place on the "100 Best Places to Live in the United States" list compiled by CNN / Money and Money magazine. The following year, Money magazine declared Greenwich number one in its "Biggest Earner" category. Two questions then: why aren't you living there, and when are you going to move?

Famed as the home of movie moguls, hedge funds, and horse farms, Greenwich is a town which we all think we know. Look a little deeper though and it soon becomes clear that the neighborhoods of this charming, historic, and really pleasant town are home to more than just a plethora of Manhattan-based business professionals and a wealth of decadent shopping options (although both are pretty abundant).

Moving to Greenwich

There are a number of things you'll need to consider before relocating to a rental property in Greenwich. The agent will more than likely run a credit report on you -- chances are you will have to pay for this privilege. Also, you will probably be required to pay at least the first month's rent when you submit your offer, as well as one or two months' rent for a security deposit when you sign your lease (the agent will hold onto these checks and submit them to the owner after the lease has been signed). When you apply for a rental apartment in Greenwich, you'll need to provide your real estate agent with proof of legal income, such as recent pay stubs.

Neighborhoods in Greenwich

Greenwich's neighborhoods are concentrated chiefly on the beautiful Long Island Sound and within the elegant downtown area.

Byram: This is an atypical-looking New England seacoast community with older homes and suitably sophisticated new-build condominium clusters. Nearby Byram Beach ensures the area is a perennial favorite with families.

Belle Haven: Belle Haven is a pretty peninsula locale which extends into Long Island Sound. The quaint (private) streets and graceful coastal homes squeezed between Greenwich Harbor and Byram Harbor make this area as scenic as a picture postcard.

Greenwich Harbor: This is the commuting nerve center of town. As well as the town train station, Greenwich Harbor is also home to yacht clubs and a number of stylish, harbor-based rental condos.

Cos Cob: This coastal hamlet is a little farther east along the Sound. This amiable village has its own mini town center, boutique-type shops, and quaint neighborhoods where multi-family houses line long, windy streets.

Downtown: With beautifully rendered Victorian homes and brick-and-stone high-rise apartments which look like they have been plucked straight out of Manhattan's Upper West Side, downtown Greenwich is one of the fairest jewels in Fairfield County's crown. Retail opportunities proffered by petite boutiques and Madison Avenue giants along Greenwich Avenue top things off nicely.

Rock Ridge / Pemberwick / Glenville: Although essentially extensions of downtown, these delightful little communities are villages in their own right, retaining a gentle warmth which is typified by the friendliness of the residents.

Living in Greenwich

It is easy to see why Greenwich is seen as being such an agreeable place to live. The town's compact nature makes walking and cycling a very convenient way of getting around and there is also an excellent bus system with easy connections to Greenwich train station and nearby points in Stamford. Less-active residents can take advantage of the stately black Lincoln taxis which serve the community in dignified fashion.

Leisure opportunities of all kinds abound here and can be enjoyed all year round for the most part. If you love your food, then you'll feel spoiled by the number of high-quality restaurants and cafes around town serving up everything from local seafood dishes to spicy Indian curries (Valbella and Barcelona are notable choices). Of course, water-based activities play a large part in the lives of Greenwich residents, with everything from sailing, jet skiing, kayaking, and fishing on hand to be enjoyed depending on the season. The town also has two great beaches within easy reach; one at Greenwich Point and one on Great Captain Island -- reachable by ferry from the harbor -- so residents can enjoy plenty of beach-based thrills during the warmer months (although you shouldn't swim near the pier on Great Captain Island, since jellyfish tend to gather there).

Both Greenwich and neighboring Stamford have plenty of bars that cater to after-work crowds looking to wind down with a cold drink (or wind up with happy hour specials). Those who are keen to tie one on normally end up in Stamford, as it has a few more live music venues and late-night dancing opportunities than Greenwich (the area around Wall Street in Norwalk is the best place to dance the night away).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Greenwich?
In Greenwich, the median rent is $1,492 for a studio, $1,825 for a 1-bedroom, $2,304 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,914 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greenwich, check out our monthly Greenwich Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Greenwich?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Greenwich include Chickahominy.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Greenwich?
Some of the colleges located in the Greenwich area include Norwalk Community College, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Greenwich?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenwich from include New York, Queens, Bronx, Stamford, and Yonkers.

