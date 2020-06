118 Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT

Neighborhoods in Greenwich

Greenwich's neighborhoods are concentrated chiefly on the beautiful Long Island Sound and within the elegant downtown area.

Byram: This is an atypical-looking New England seacoast community with older homes and suitably sophisticated new-build condominium clusters. Nearby Byram Beach ensures the area is a perennial favorite with families.

Belle Haven: Belle Haven is a pretty peninsula locale which extends into Long Island Sound. The quaint (private) streets and graceful coastal homes squeezed between Greenwich Harbor and Byram Harbor make this area as scenic as a picture postcard.

Greenwich Harbor: This is the commuting nerve center of town. As well as the town train station, Greenwich Harbor is also home to yacht clubs and a number of stylish, harbor-based rental condos.

Cos Cob: This coastal hamlet is a little farther east along the Sound. This amiable village has its own mini town center, boutique-type shops, and quaint neighborhoods where multi-family houses line long, windy streets.

Downtown: With beautifully rendered Victorian homes and brick-and-stone high-rise apartments which look like they have been plucked straight out of Manhattan's Upper West Side, downtown Greenwich is one of the fairest jewels in Fairfield County's crown. Retail opportunities proffered by petite boutiques and Madison Avenue giants along Greenwich Avenue top things off nicely.

Rock Ridge / Pemberwick / Glenville: Although essentially extensions of downtown, these delightful little communities are villages in their own right, retaining a gentle warmth which is typified by the friendliness of the residents.