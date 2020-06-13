118 Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT

Living in Greenwich

It is easy to see why Greenwich is seen as being such an agreeable place to live. The town's compact nature makes walking and cycling a very convenient way of getting around and there is also an excellent bus system with easy connections to Greenwich train station and nearby points in Stamford. Less-active residents can take advantage of the stately black Lincoln taxis which serve the community in dignified fashion.

Leisure opportunities of all kinds abound here and can be enjoyed all year round for the most part. If you love your food, then you'll feel spoiled by the number of high-quality restaurants and cafes around town serving up everything from local seafood dishes to spicy Indian curries (Valbella and Barcelona are notable choices). Of course, water-based activities play a large part in the lives of Greenwich residents, with everything from sailing, jet skiing, kayaking, and fishing on hand to be enjoyed depending on the season. The town also has two great beaches within easy reach; one at Greenwich Point and one on Great Captain Island -- reachable by ferry from the harbor -- so residents can enjoy plenty of beach-based thrills during the warmer months (although you shouldn't swim near the pier on Great Captain Island, since jellyfish tend to gather there).

Both Greenwich and neighboring Stamford have plenty of bars that cater to after-work crowds looking to wind down with a cold drink (or wind up with happy hour specials). Those who are keen to tie one on normally end up in Stamford, as it has a few more live music venues and late-night dancing opportunities than Greenwich (the area around Wall Street in Norwalk is the best place to dance the night away).