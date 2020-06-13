118 Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT📍
Famed as the home of movie moguls, hedge funds, and horse farms, Greenwich is a town which we all think we know. Look a little deeper though and it soon becomes clear that the neighborhoods of this charming, historic, and really pleasant town are home to more than just a plethora of Manhattan-based business professionals and a wealth of decadent shopping options (although both are pretty abundant).
There are a number of things you'll need to consider before relocating to a rental property in Greenwich. The agent will more than likely run a credit report on you -- chances are you will have to pay for this privilege. Also, you will probably be required to pay at least the first month's rent when you submit your offer, as well as one or two months' rent for a security deposit when you sign your lease (the agent will hold onto these checks and submit them to the owner after the lease has been signed). When you apply for a rental apartment in Greenwich, you'll need to provide your real estate agent with proof of legal income, such as recent pay stubs.
Greenwich's neighborhoods are concentrated chiefly on the beautiful Long Island Sound and within the elegant downtown area.
Byram: This is an atypical-looking New England seacoast community with older homes and suitably sophisticated new-build condominium clusters. Nearby Byram Beach ensures the area is a perennial favorite with families.
Belle Haven: Belle Haven is a pretty peninsula locale which extends into Long Island Sound. The quaint (private) streets and graceful coastal homes squeezed between Greenwich Harbor and Byram Harbor make this area as scenic as a picture postcard.
Greenwich Harbor: This is the commuting nerve center of town. As well as the town train station, Greenwich Harbor is also home to yacht clubs and a number of stylish, harbor-based rental condos.
Cos Cob: This coastal hamlet is a little farther east along the Sound. This amiable village has its own mini town center, boutique-type shops, and quaint neighborhoods where multi-family houses line long, windy streets.
Downtown: With beautifully rendered Victorian homes and brick-and-stone high-rise apartments which look like they have been plucked straight out of Manhattan's Upper West Side, downtown Greenwich is one of the fairest jewels in Fairfield County's crown. Retail opportunities proffered by petite boutiques and Madison Avenue giants along Greenwich Avenue top things off nicely.
Rock Ridge / Pemberwick / Glenville: Although essentially extensions of downtown, these delightful little communities are villages in their own right, retaining a gentle warmth which is typified by the friendliness of the residents.
It is easy to see why Greenwich is seen as being such an agreeable place to live. The town's compact nature makes walking and cycling a very convenient way of getting around and there is also an excellent bus system with easy connections to Greenwich train station and nearby points in Stamford. Less-active residents can take advantage of the stately black Lincoln taxis which serve the community in dignified fashion.
Leisure opportunities of all kinds abound here and can be enjoyed all year round for the most part. If you love your food, then you'll feel spoiled by the number of high-quality restaurants and cafes around town serving up everything from local seafood dishes to spicy Indian curries (Valbella and Barcelona are notable choices). Of course, water-based activities play a large part in the lives of Greenwich residents, with everything from sailing, jet skiing, kayaking, and fishing on hand to be enjoyed depending on the season. The town also has two great beaches within easy reach; one at Greenwich Point and one on Great Captain Island -- reachable by ferry from the harbor -- so residents can enjoy plenty of beach-based thrills during the warmer months (although you shouldn't swim near the pier on Great Captain Island, since jellyfish tend to gather there).
Both Greenwich and neighboring Stamford have plenty of bars that cater to after-work crowds looking to wind down with a cold drink (or wind up with happy hour specials). Those who are keen to tie one on normally end up in Stamford, as it has a few more live music venues and late-night dancing opportunities than Greenwich (the area around Wall Street in Norwalk is the best place to dance the night away).