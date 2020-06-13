Apartment List
/
CT
/
stamford
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

19 Cheap Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,306
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
99 Prospect Street
99 Prospect Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,375
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Top Floor L-Shaped Studio W/Great Views; Heat ,Hot Water and Gas Included In Rent. Ample Closet Space. Laundry In Basement. Convenient Downtown Location. Easy Access To Everything.Excellent Credit A Must.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Side
1 Unit Available
108 Lockwood Avenue
108 Lockwood Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
620 sqft
All utilities included $1400. Studio apartment. New siding. New Roof. Laundry in basement. new flooring, fresh paint. Convenient to all. Assigned off street parking. These apartments rent in 1 day so act fast.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
2475 Summer Street
2475 Summer Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2nd floor one bedroom condo in convenient Ridgeway area. Newer carpeting in living room and bedroom... Freshly painted! refrigerator one year old...Just move in!! One reserved parking space #10..

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
53 Prospect
53 Prospect Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,395
475 sqft
Lovely Studio Apartment with hardwood floors. Spacious and bright and convenient location in Stamford CT downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
7 4th Street
7 4th Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated and spacious studio unit with tons of closet space! Updated kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash. Additional storage in basement along with common laundry. Reserved off-street parking, space #14.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
39 Glenbrook Road
39 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly painted and refreshed, bright large studio in a great in town location. Well kept building with reserved parking, heat, hot water and cooking gas included in rent. New stove, Newer a/c unit. Move in/ Move out fee.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Side
1 Unit Available
154 Myrtle Ave
154 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,250
June 15th MOVE IN DATE. Clean, bright, small one apartment located on the East side of Stamford. Rent is $1250.00 a month, water included. Tenant pays electric and gas.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18 Claremont Street
18 Claremont Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
great studio apt. lots of sun. private patio space. close to charming old Greenwich. town, shopping train station,tods point.
Results within 1 mile of Stamford

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Noroton Heights
1 Unit Available
7 Kelsey St
7 Kelsey Street, Darien, CT
Studio
$1,400
Large Studio available August 1st Available 08/01/20 Large nice raised basement studio on a private road.( on a family area)Private entrance, Plenty sun light, basic utility kitchen/ refrigerator/microwave, walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Stamford

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.

1 of 7

Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
26 Rippowam Road
26 Rippowam Road, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Sunny and spacious one bedroom accessory apartment in the heart of Cos Cob. Offering eat-in-kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, full bath with tub/shower. Separate entrance and 2 off street parking spaces Newly painted.
Results within 10 miles of Stamford
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34 Whitlockville Road
34 Whitlockville Road, Katonah, NY
Studio
$1,475
400 sqft
This is a small studio country cottage located just a couple of minutes outside of the village of Katonah. It's about a 10 minute walk to town and has very easy access to Route 35/I684 and the SMRP.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Freshly painted. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
15 Clarmore Drive
15 Clarmore Drive, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
555 sqft
Light filled, spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
266 East Avenue
266 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1800 sqft
Bright and spacious 1 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Walking distance to Vets Park, close to train and I95. Must have good credit, no pets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tracy Area
1 Unit Available
30 Camp Street
30 Camp Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
980 sqft
A charming & renovated Victorian-style one bedroom apartment centrally located in Norwalk. 2nd floor, light & bright with hardwood floors & large windows. Full size eat-in kitchen.

June 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Stamford rents decline sharply over the past month

Stamford rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stamford stand at $1,540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,944 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Stamford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stamford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stamford

    As rents have increased marginally in Stamford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stamford is less affordable for renters.

    • Stamford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,944 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Stamford.
    • While Stamford's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stamford than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Stamford is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStamford 3 BedroomsStamford Accessible ApartmentsStamford Apartments under $1,400Stamford Apartments under $1500
    Stamford Apartments with BalconyStamford Apartments with GarageStamford Apartments with GymStamford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStamford Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStamford Apartments with ParkingStamford Apartments with Pool
    Stamford Apartments with Washer-DryerStamford Cheap PlacesStamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Furnished ApartmentsStamford Luxury PlacesStamford Pet Friendly PlacesStamford Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
    Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
    Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
    Harbor Point
    Glenbrook

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
    CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
    Hofstra University