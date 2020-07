Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse concierge elevator gym green community parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage key fob access media room package receiving business center internet access

LEASE THIS WEEK TO GET UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE RENT + FREE PARKING + FREE SHUTTLE SERVICE! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply. Vela on the Park Inspired Apartments. On the Park. Under the Stars. Vela on the Park welcomes the best of the outdoors, inside. This inspired environment thoughtfully blends meaningful moments from both worlds to keep residents invigorated. Vela stands at the center of downtown Stamford's most desirable destinations. This urban constellation encompasses premier dining, entertainment and retail experiences that will elevate any lifestyle to new heights. SCHEDULE A VIDEO VIRTUAL TOUR!