Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM
343 Apartments for rent in Byram, CT📍
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
19 Berrian Place
19 Berrian Place, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
567 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR OF TWO FAMILY HOME. C/A, GALLEY KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, W/D IN UNIT, SECURE BASEMENT STORAGE AND TWO (TANDEM) PARKING SPACES.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
43 South Water Street
43 South Water Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
THIS UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM UNIT IS A MUST SEE! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AND A BIG, BRIGHT FAMILY ROOM. PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN UNIT, ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SNOW, AND TRASH REMOVAL.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
250 Mill Street
250 Mill Street, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Walk to Port Chester restaurants, readily accessible to I-95
Results within 1 mile of Byram
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,415
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
550 King Street
550 King Street, Port Chester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1804 sqft
From the charming stone walkway leading you across the beautifully landscaped front lawn to the large sunroom to the living room with hardwood floors anchored by a huge fireplace that greets you the moment you walk in, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath family
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
900 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, 3 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Glen Street
5 Glen Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2004 sqft
Stunning fully renovated 2-3 bedroom townhouse in Harbor View Park community. Open concept dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace, and private balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
59 Pemberwick Road
59 Pemberwick Road, Pemberwick, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
2 bedroom apt in greenwich conn heat hot water inc close to i95 and railroad
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
52 Moshier Street
52 Moshier Street, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Spectacular space overlooking nature preserve! Enjoy back-country luxe with in-town convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Byram
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2
36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041 Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Pl
2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1042 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792 Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Byram rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,720.
Some of the colleges located in the Byram area include Norwalk Community College, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
