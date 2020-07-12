/
/
/
downtown stamford
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Downtown Stamford, Stamford, CT
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
42 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,431
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
40 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,815
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
56 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
51 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,181
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
39 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,784
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,158
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,974
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
10 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,260
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Glenview House
25 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,175
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1478 sqft
Just minutes from the Metro North Train Station. Gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer in the unit, and high-end finishes. On-site pool with a courtyard. Patio and grilling area on-site. Excellent location with updates.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
35 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,898
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1182 sqft
With some floor plans featuring a den, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes reflect the community's modern design. Covered parking is a convenience in downtown Stamford. Close to the Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,865
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1262 sqft
In the heart of downtown. On-site Latitude Lounge with fireplace, electric car charging, private screening room and Starbucks Barista Station. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
700 Summer Street
700 Summer Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
590 sqft
Updated studio, with bedroom alcove! Newer kitchen cabinets, and countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Watch the parade from your balcony! Walk to shops, restaurants, parks, and all that Stamford has to offer! Garage Space #38.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
99 Prospect Street
99 Prospect Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
476 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Rental in Hi-Rise Apartment on 6th Floor, Parquet Wood Floor in Living Room/Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets, Gas Cooking Stove, Large Bedroom with W/W Carpet, Elevator Building, (1) Reserved Parking Space, Heat,
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
218 Bedford Street
218 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
675 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Amazing, sun-filled, corner unit on highly sought after street in the heart of downtown Stamford.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
25 Forest Street
25 Forest Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1342 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Welcome to the Classic! Great location in the heart of downtown! Enjoy this beautiful spacious and bright 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms FULLY FURNISHED condo.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
15 1st Street
15 1st Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1348 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1394 Summer Street
1394 Summer Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Centrally located with great city views. This spacious apartment has recently updated kitchen with new granite counter, tile floor and cabinets. Large pantry and separate dinning area. All bedrooms are good size with new carpeting.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
127 Greyrock Place
127 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,100
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sky Is The Limit!!! Great Penthouse 1 bedroom Condo @ The Biltmore, Unique Open Floor Plan, 17th Floor, Corner Unit, Huge Island Kitchen, Wrap Around Picture Windows With Spectacular Sweeping City views, Doorman Builiding, Gym, Club room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
118 Grove Street
118 Grove Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1289 sqft
Enjoy one level living in this beautifully updated 2br 2bth townhouse located in Downtown Stamford.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
50 Glenbrook Road
50 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1005 sqft
Bright & Spacious 1079 Sq. Ft. 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Unit In Doorman Bldg. With Updated Kitchen And Baths On 9th Floor with Balcony overlooking Downtown Stamford and beautiful sunset views. Heat, Hot water & Cooking Gas Included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
25 Dolsen Place
25 Dolsen Place, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Location, location!! Walk to shopping, restaurants & entertainment on Bedford and Summer Streets. Metro North train to NYC station close by. Located in the heart of downtown Stamford. Unique and Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1 Valley Road
1 Valley Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1400 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful and bright recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse in convenient downtown location. Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Dining Room opens to Living Room with fireplace and sliding door to Deck.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
300 Broad Street
300 Broad Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
867 sqft
Top floor corner unit with amazing views of downtown Stamford. Fully updated 2br 2bth with hardwood floors throughout. kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar open to living/dining room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Trumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTOld Greenwich, CTRiverside, CTCos Cob, CTByram, CTPemberwick, CTRye, NY