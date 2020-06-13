114 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT

What to Expect

It's probably easiest to understand Norwalk's general vibe by understanding what it's not in relation to nearby cities.

Norwalk is Not New York Though Norwalk has been connected to New York City via commuter train for over 100 years, the development of the city was largely centered on oyster farming, particularly during the late 19th and early 20th century. Lucky for you and your apartment search, Norwalk is not New York, so rent will be cheaper, and apartments larger than your average broom closet are much easier to find!

Norwalk is Not New Canaan Norwalk's neighbor, New Canaan has large estates and golf courses prevail in this area.

But It’s Also Not Bridgeport Bridgeport has been home to some large-scale renovations, similar to the development in South Norwalk.