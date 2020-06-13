114 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT📍
Do you like the beach, art and entertainment, and living within an hour of New York City? We sure hope you do, because by the look of things, you’re considering moving to Norwalk, Connecticut. If you’re not, why not take some time to learn about this popular New York town located in highly desirable Fairfield County. Now, let's find you the apartment of your dreams!
It's probably easiest to understand Norwalk's general vibe by understanding what it's not in relation to nearby cities.
Norwalk is Not New York Though Norwalk has been connected to New York City via commuter train for over 100 years, the development of the city was largely centered on oyster farming, particularly during the late 19th and early 20th century. Lucky for you and your apartment search, Norwalk is not New York, so rent will be cheaper, and apartments larger than your average broom closet are much easier to find!
Norwalk is Not New Canaan Norwalk's neighbor, New Canaan has large estates and golf courses prevail in this area.
But It’s Also Not Bridgeport Bridgeport has been home to some large-scale renovations, similar to the development in South Norwalk.
SoNo As the nickname for South Norwalk may suggest, this is the premier neighborhood with chic rentals, shopping and nightlife. SoNo has undergone many renovations since the 1970s, including the development of the ocean-view loft, townhouse and condo complexes. SoNo is generally considered to be anything south of the Connecticut Turnpike on the central coast. In addition to being an area with lots of stylish rentals, SoNo has the added benefit of being near the beach!
Central and North Central Norwalk encompasses the commercial districts of downtown and midtown Norwalk, north of the Connecticut Turnpike.
The further north you go, the more rural-feeling Norwalk becomes. The town of Silvermine is located directly north, with portions of town located in Norwalk proper. Silvermine was a former arts colony that has a charming, small town atmosphere. There are a few single-family homes available for rent in the Silvermine-Norwalk area.
East While both eastern and western Norwalk have a more suburban feel than central Norwalk and SoNo, West Norwalk has very limited options for rentals. You'll have a much easier time finding apartments, condos and townhouses in East Norwalk, particularly in the area between the Norwalk and Westport Metro-North stations, along Westport Avenue. Here, developments surrounding large shopping centers will put you in close proximity to everything you need.
Finding an apartment in Norwalk will definitely be easier than finding one in the “Big Apple." Rentals are listed on several online apartment-hunting sites and can also be found through real estate agents. If you plan on using an agent, however, be prepared to pay a fee. Start your apartment search at least 90 days before your move-in date to guarantee that you find the apartment of your dreams.
While Norwalk does have a significant business district, many Norwalkers are New York ex-pats who moved for the larger rentals outside the city. Commuting by car to anywhere in the Fairfield County area can be challenging. Rush hour headed southwest into New York begins around 7:00 in the morning and lasts until at least 9:00am. In addition to traffic headed into the city, you have to deal with traffic headed out of every Fairfield County city southwest of you. Do yourself a favor and take the train.
Okay, about that train. Metro-North! Metro-North will reliably get you into Grand Central from about a million stations in Norwalk proper and the surrounding towns in a little over an hour. Most stations in the city have parking available to commuters, too. Additionally, you can take the Norwalk Transit District buses to all of the stations, as well as around town, and even into nearby Fairfield County cities.
So welcome to Norwalk! Enjoy the arts, culture, beach and New York proximity that have made Norwalk a great city!