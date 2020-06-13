Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, CT

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,650
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,665
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,046
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Flax Hill Rd
222 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom colonial style apt - Property Id: 289384 Nice and cozy 2 bedroom colonial style apartment home seconds away from downtown SONO nightlife! Also train station and I95 A 1/2 mile away. Apartment includes 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
21 Leuvine Street
21 Leuvine Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B). This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Central Norwalk
1 Unit Available
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
26 1st St
26 1st Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1248 sqft
Beautifully updated single family home with three bedrooms, modern kitchen & bathrooms, private/fenced in yard and spacious driveway. House has central heat, in-unit laundry, fresh paint, high-efficiency lighting, and smart devices already installed.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
7 Saint John Street
7 St John Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
WELCOME TO EAST NORWALK! ELECTRIC + WIFI INTERNET INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY! Updated one bedroom unit that includes everything you would need. Unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room and kitchen & MORE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
50 Water Street
50 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Live in SoNo with views of the sound, spacious 1 bedroom loft, new carpet, new appliances and countertops to be installed, lots of closet space, balcony off living room with grill and water views, walk to The SoNo Collection Mall, restaurants,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
15 Clarmore Drive
15 Clarmore Drive, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
555 sqft
Light filled, spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit with new carpeting throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
35 Fairfield Avenue
35 Fairfield Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
582 sqft
Welcome to The Mews, this lovely one bedroom condo features a recently renovated bathroom, newer hardwood floors, new kitchen appliances and newer carpet in bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
31 Bluff Avenue
31 Bluff Avenue, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3543 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
ROWAYTON DIRECT WATERFRONT...This home is ideally located on coveted Bluff Avenue on over a half an acre of direct waterfront on LI Sound w/your own private beach.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
149 Water Street
149 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,300
739 sqft
Stunning and Spacious furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath condo in the heart of SONO.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
4 Lorena Street
4 Lorena Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTALS in EAST NORWALK! PET FRIENDLY! Be the first to reside in these newly built high end units in the wonderful East Norwalk area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
266 East Avenue
266 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1800 sqft
Bright and spacious 1 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Walking distance to Vets Park, close to train and I95. Must have good credit, no pets.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
134 Washington Street
134 Washington Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
811 sqft
Light-filled and sophisticated in the heart of SoNo with WATER VIEWS from your own deck! The apartment features rich brown hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows (with remote-controlled blinds) which allow an abundance of beautiful natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodward Avenue
1 Unit Available
78 Woodward Avenue
78 Woodward Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
Convenient location at South Norwalk. 3 bedrooms apartment on the 2nd floor. Washer and Dryer in the unit. 2 Parking reserved. Just painted. Near water, shopping, public transportation, Sono entertainment .

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wilton Avenue
1 Unit Available
25 Grand Street
25 Grand Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
663 sqft
Manhattan style Loft Unit offering Kitchen, Living Room, 1 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Secure building with own exercise room. Complex is only minutes away from I-95/Merritt Parkway, train, restaurants, shops and much more!

Median Rent in Norwalk

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Norwalk is $1,377, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,738.
Studio
$1,126
1 Bed
$1,377
2 Beds
$1,738
3+ Beds
$2,198
City GuideNorwalk
Having trouble with Craigslist Norwalk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Norwalk, Connecticut

Do you like the beach, art and entertainment, and living within an hour of New York City? We sure hope you do, because by the look of things, you’re considering moving to Norwalk, Connecticut. If you’re not, why not take some time to learn about this popular New York town located in highly desirable Fairfield County. Now, let's find you the apartment of your dreams!

What to Expect

It's probably easiest to understand Norwalk's general vibe by understanding what it's not in relation to nearby cities.

Norwalk is Not New York Though Norwalk has been connected to New York City via commuter train for over 100 years, the development of the city was largely centered on oyster farming, particularly during the late 19th and early 20th century. Lucky for you and your apartment search, Norwalk is not New York, so rent will be cheaper, and apartments larger than your average broom closet are much easier to find!

Norwalk is Not New Canaan Norwalk's neighbor, New Canaan has large estates and golf courses prevail in this area.

But It’s Also Not Bridgeport Bridgeport has been home to some large-scale renovations, similar to the development in South Norwalk.

Neighborhood Breakdown

SoNo As the nickname for South Norwalk may suggest, this is the premier neighborhood with chic rentals, shopping and nightlife. SoNo has undergone many renovations since the 1970s, including the development of the ocean-view loft, townhouse and condo complexes. SoNo is generally considered to be anything south of the Connecticut Turnpike on the central coast. In addition to being an area with lots of stylish rentals, SoNo has the added benefit of being near the beach!

Central and North Central Norwalk encompasses the commercial districts of downtown and midtown Norwalk, north of the Connecticut Turnpike.

The further north you go, the more rural-feeling Norwalk becomes. The town of Silvermine is located directly north, with portions of town located in Norwalk proper. Silvermine was a former arts colony that has a charming, small town atmosphere. There are a few single-family homes available for rent in the Silvermine-Norwalk area.

East While both eastern and western Norwalk have a more suburban feel than central Norwalk and SoNo, West Norwalk has very limited options for rentals. You'll have a much easier time finding apartments, condos and townhouses in East Norwalk, particularly in the area between the Norwalk and Westport Metro-North stations, along Westport Avenue. Here, developments surrounding large shopping centers will put you in close proximity to everything you need.

Rental Tips

Finding an apartment in Norwalk will definitely be easier than finding one in the “Big Apple." Rentals are listed on several online apartment-hunting sites and can also be found through real estate agents. If you plan on using an agent, however, be prepared to pay a fee. Start your apartment search at least 90 days before your move-in date to guarantee that you find the apartment of your dreams.

Commuter Living

While Norwalk does have a significant business district, many Norwalkers are New York ex-pats who moved for the larger rentals outside the city. Commuting by car to anywhere in the Fairfield County area can be challenging. Rush hour headed southwest into New York begins around 7:00 in the morning and lasts until at least 9:00am. In addition to traffic headed into the city, you have to deal with traffic headed out of every Fairfield County city southwest of you. Do yourself a favor and take the train.

Okay, about that train. Metro-North! Metro-North will reliably get you into Grand Central from about a million stations in Norwalk proper and the surrounding towns in a little over an hour. Most stations in the city have parking available to commuters, too. Additionally, you can take the Norwalk Transit District buses to all of the stations, as well as around town, and even into nearby Fairfield County cities.

So welcome to Norwalk! Enjoy the arts, culture, beach and New York proximity that have made Norwalk a great city!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Norwalk?
In Norwalk, the median rent is $1,126 for a studio, $1,377 for a 1-bedroom, $1,738 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,198 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Norwalk, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Norwalk?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Norwalk include East Norwalk, and Central Norwalk.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Norwalk?
Some of the colleges located in the Norwalk area include Norwalk Community College, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, CUNY Lehman College, and Hofstra University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Norwalk?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norwalk from include Queens, Bronx, Stamford, Milford city, and New Rochelle.

