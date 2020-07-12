/
141 Apartments for rent in Glenbrook, Stamford, CT
14 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,685
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
1 Unit Available
241 Seaton Road
241 Seaton Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
575 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom unit located on the 2nd floor in quiet complex. End unit with private deck. 1 Reserved parking space and will accept pets. Washer/dryer and storage on premises.
1 Unit Available
65 Glenbrook Road
65 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1074 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Most desired doorman building in Glenbrook! 1 Bedroom 1 bath apt. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Lots of closet space with new shelving.
1 Unit Available
1070 East Main Street
1070 East Main Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
763 sqft
Beautifully renovated bright and sunny 2 BR apartment in Third Fairlawn development 5 minutes from downtown Stamford. The interior features a new kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the large living area.
1 Unit Available
17 Pine Hill Avenue
17 Pine Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
900 sqft
Spotless and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted one bedroom with open main level and large open 2nd level No Pets Good Credit A Must
1 Unit Available
850 East Main Street
850 East Main Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-In ... In this exquisite 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bathroom unit at Eastside Commons! IN-UNIT FEATURES: Courtyard Facing Unit (Hence Quieter & No Pollution), Open floor plan with 9' Ceilings, Crown Moldings.
1 Unit Available
53 Hope Street
53 Hope Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
885 sqft
Spacious, sunny, beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bathroom 2nd floor condo, 885 sq/ft in quiet, garden-like setting. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes heat, hot water, cooking gas, storage room, and one reserved parking space.
1 Unit Available
377 Hope Street
377 Hope Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1235 sqft
Garden style Townhouse located in Stamford's most fashionable Glenbrook neighborhood, 3 minute walk to Glenbrook train station, leave your car in the 2 reserved parking spaces in front of your unit.
1 Unit Available
235 Seaton Road
235 Seaton Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
775 sqft
Location and convenience! Located off of Courtland Avenue and near I-95 for easy commuting. Second floor two bedroom unit in quiet complex. Washer & Dryer conveniently located in lower level.
42 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,431
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
3 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,940
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,610
1528 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
10 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,794
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
40 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,815
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
30 Units Available
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
56 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
51 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,181
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
12 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,163
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,907
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,026
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,567
1063 sqft
Reduced Rates plus 1 month free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
7 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,889
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1060 sqft
Reduced Rates and One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
12 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,988
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
39 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,784
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,158
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,974
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
10 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,260
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
21 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
