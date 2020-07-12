/
newfield westover turn of river
170 Apartments for rent in Newfield - Westover - Turn of River, Stamford, CT
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,794
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,988
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
69 Forest Lawn Ave
69 Forest Lawn Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
furnished 1bedroom 1 bathroom living room eating kicthen with all utilities included, cable tv.
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
7000 sqft
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.
42 Severance Drive
42 Severance Drive, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
840 sqft
Brand new Everything! Kitchen, bathroom, floors, paint...
301 Bridge Street
301 Bridge Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1872 sqft
Fresh - move in condition!!! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo is conveniently located within steps of Brennan's Golf Course, Ridgeway Shopping Center (Starbucks), Scalzi Park and public transportation.
70 Strawberry Hill Avenue
70 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1512 sqft
Large, single-level 3 BR in sunny garden style building. Updated kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, gas stove and plenty of storage. Heat, hot water, and 3-car parking included in rent. Courtyard gardens.
112 Woodside Green Street
112 Woodside Grn, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
654 sqft
Come see this second condo in Woodside Green with, hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops gas oven and dishwasher. Complex has park like feel close to bus line and shopping Scalzi park across the street.
154 Cold Spring Road
154 Cold Spring Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath on first floor. Heat And Hot Water Included. Ample Closet Space. Complex With Pool and club house. Take walks along the river. Reserved Parking. Washer & Dryer In Unit. Unit has Storage.
55 Strawberry Hill Court
55 Strawberry Hill Court, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2374 sqft
Completely rebuilt Tudor home. Everything is new!!! 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful home office, hardwood floors, finished basement. Walking distance to downtown shops restaurants and house of worship. A short drive from the train station.
1 Broad Street
1 West Broad Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1607 sqft
Luxurious 2 BED 2.5 BATH in Full Service Concierge 1 Broad Street Stamford, 16th floor facing east, very bright and sunny with floor to ceiling unobstructed panoramic views. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and wine fridge.
85 Riverside Avenue
85 Riverside Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1158 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN DESIRABLE HUBBARD HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD. WALK TO SCALZI PARK-PLAYGROUNDS, SOFTBALL FIELDS, SKATE PARK AS WELL AS DOWNTOWN STAMFORD WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, BARS AND MORE.
15 Long Hill Drive
15 Long Hill Drive, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3272 sqft
Long term or short term rental (min 3 months at a higher price) The epitome of suburban living, this roomy and gorgeously designed 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath home is practically custom-built for a growing family.
2700 Bedford Street
2700 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1410 sqft
Chic In Town Living In This Great Townhouse Which Is Convenient To Everything. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new tiled back splash and SS Appliances. Large living room with sliders to deck and wood burning fireplace.
52 Randall Avenue
52 Randall Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1720 sqft
Welcome to Randall Mews, a peaceful complex located minutes to the heart of downtown Stamford, yet tucked away at the end of a quiet cul de sac. This updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse has everything you are looking for.
25 Adams Avenue
25 Adams Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1151 sqft
Beautiful and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo/Apt. Walkout to garden area off patio. Washer and dryer in condo. Gym located on the same level as condo. Walk to Hospital, Train, and down town Stamford, Most errands can be accomplished on foot.
679 High Ridge Road
679 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
3150 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style with vaulted ceilings in pristine condition. Hardwood floors throughout. A lovely eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
40 Riverside Avenue
40 Riverside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1690 sqft
Fabulous clean & newly renovated 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhouse in desirable 7 home Riverbend Green complex. In-unit side by side washer dryer. Your very own garage (access through basement) , and extra space to park outside the unit.
10 Hoover Avenue
10 Hoover Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1652 sqft
Updated Sun filled 3 level town home in desirable Mid city neighborhood. Strong credit an absolute must ! Bright kitchen with eat in counter, hardwood floors throughout main level and 2nd floor, Master bedroom with double closets.
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,431
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,685
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,815
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
