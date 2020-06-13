12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
$
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,880
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
894 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
69 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,091
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
4 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
3 Harbor Point Road
3 Harbor Point Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Beacon offers beautifully appointed finishes and SS appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops. The unit features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
110 Commons Park North
110 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,445
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment for rent! The unit has new finishes, stainless steel appliances including a gas range!.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
30 Southfield Avenue
30 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,935
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment for rent! The unit features new finishes and stainless steel appliances including a gas range! Located inside a luxury apartment complex with all the modern amenities such as a pool, clubroom, study room, covered parking,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
850 Pacific Street
850 Pacific St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,375
1444 sqft
Experience the allure of luxury with a brand new 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome for rent! This open floor plan providing natural light throughout is perfect for those seeking more space to live and work at home.
Results within 10 miles of Stamford
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
6 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1218 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.

June 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Stamford rents decline sharply over the past month

Stamford rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stamford stand at $1,540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,944 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Stamford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stamford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stamford

    As rents have increased marginally in Stamford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stamford is less affordable for renters.

    • Stamford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,944 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Stamford.
    • While Stamford's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stamford than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Stamford is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

