Stamford, CT
Avalon New Canaan
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:54 PM

Avalon New Canaan

100 Avalon Dr E · (724) 471-5557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT 06840

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 002-2113 · Avail. Sep 22

$3,879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 007-7214 · Avail. Aug 21

$3,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 004-4222 · Avail. Sep 4

$4,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 007-7132 · Avail. Aug 17

$4,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon New Canaan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
green community
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
At Avalon New Canaan, you’ll find comfortable, well-appointed furnished and unfurnished apartments, nestled in a luxury community. Enjoy the outdoor heated pool or the state of the art fitness center before venturing into the friendly neighborhood nearby. You’ll find lots of amenities and features to keep you comfortable and content. In the surrounding neighborhood, you’ll find delicious restaurants, exciting entertainment, and plenty of local businesses to cater to your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $75 amenity fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: $200/month; Detached garage: $150/month; Open lot: first come, first serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon New Canaan have any available units?
Avalon New Canaan has 4 units available starting at $3,879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon New Canaan have?
Some of Avalon New Canaan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon New Canaan currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon New Canaan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon New Canaan pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon New Canaan is pet friendly.
Does Avalon New Canaan offer parking?
Yes, Avalon New Canaan offers parking.
Does Avalon New Canaan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon New Canaan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon New Canaan have a pool?
Yes, Avalon New Canaan has a pool.
Does Avalon New Canaan have accessible units?
No, Avalon New Canaan does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon New Canaan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon New Canaan has units with dishwashers.
