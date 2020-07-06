Avalon New Canaan

Lease Length: 2-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $75 amenity fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: $200/month;
Detached garage: $150/month;
Open lot: first come, first serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.