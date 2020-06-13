/
217 Apartments for rent in Westport, CT📍
1 Unit Available
28 Treadwell Avenue
28 Treadwell Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
1651 sqft
Picture perfect! A quick ride or walk to the train and all of the restaurants in the popular Saugatuck area of Westport. Newly updated, painted and freshened up, this lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch is a sunny delight.
Greens Farms
1 Unit Available
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.
Old Hill
1 Unit Available
83 Kings Highway North
83 Kings Highway North, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2902 sqft
Enjoy all that Westport has to offer from this beautiful colonial behind a white picket fence in prestigious Old Hill. Great flow, open and sun filled. Functional living space inside and out. Spotless. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
1 Unit Available
96 Valley Road
96 Valley Road, Westport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
5850 sqft
*** Available 7/7 - 8/4 *** The absolute dream property for spending the summer in Westport! Jus a mile away to Compo Beach, Longshore Club and close to town.
1 Unit Available
27 Juniper Road
27 Juniper Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3703 sqft
Welcome to your summer getaway -- a picture-perfect home on a popular, quiet street walkable to downtown Westport. This beautifully appointed home boasts an open floor plan with a stunning kitchen as its focal point.
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
91 Saugatuck Avenue
91 Saugatuck Avenue, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
700 sqft
Two-bedroom Apartment, Living room, eat-in kitchen, washer & dryer are conveniently located right in the unit, Freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
301 Post Road East
301 Post Road East, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1145 sqft
Steps from picturesque Winslow park and less than 100 yards from the adjacent Playhouse Mall is this remodeled 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo. Cathedral ceiling and skylight provide a feeling of open space and light.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
1 Unit Available
32 Edgewater Hillside
32 Edgewater Hillside, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
3236 sqft
Your opportunity to live on the water in this secluded community, yet close to all the essentials. This .49 acre idylic waterside retreat boasts epic views of the 83-acre expansive tidal waters of the Sherwood Mill Pond.
1 Unit Available
5 Michele Lane
5 Michele Lane, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$72,000
7891 sqft
Luxury Lease Available JULY, AUGUST & SEPTEMBER - Utilities Included. Fully furnished & stocked w/household essentials from teacups to towels, pots to pillows.
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
9 Cockenoe Drive
9 Cockenoe Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
One of a kind vacation spot with private beach and truly panoramic water views of the Westport & Norwalk Islands. Light & bright contemporary Ranch with cathedral ceilings in the Great Rm with 3 glass sliders to deck.
1 Unit Available
30 High Point Road
30 High Point Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
2762 sqft
Major refresh underway, finishing up the weekend of June 6! 4-bedroom colonial on one of Westport's most popular cul de sacs! Spacious newer kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances opens to vast stone patio overlooking private grounds.
1 Unit Available
33 Elm Street
33 Elm Street, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$4,250
823 sqft
This modern residence is located in the center of downtown Westport. Ideally situated in the heart of it all, this location is conveniently situated near dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Saugatuck
1 Unit Available
24 Canal Road
24 Canal Road, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
2534 sqft
Come enjoy the Month of July/August in this beautiful three bedrooms and three full baths home within walking distance to Canal Beach. The home located close to trendy downtown Saugatuck and easy commute to transportation and town amenities.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
1 Unit Available
19 Soundview Drive
19 Soundview Drive, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2475 sqft
Charming home with incredible water views. Walk across the street to the beach! Summer rental could be extended for a longer term for additional price. Enjoy a gorgeous view and walkable neighborhood all year long.
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
5 Church Lane
5 Church Ln, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$6,375
1161 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
~HIGH END LIVING~ This home is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining.
1 Unit Available
8 Lone Pine Lane
8 Lone Pine Lane, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3157 sqft
It's all about your premier "in town" Westport location at 8 Lone Pine Lane. Take a stroll into town for great shopping and fantastic restaurants, and all Westport center has to offer. The train station and Compo Beach are only 5-minutes away.
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
1 Unit Available
227 Hillspoint Road
227 Hillspoint Road, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$14,000
1436 sqft
Available for April only- $4800 per week or $18,000 for the month of April- Completed in January 2018, this fresh Beach House has an ideal location on Westport’s Old Mill Beach overlooking Compo Cove.
Results within 1 mile of Westport
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
1 Unit Available
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
14 Renzulli Road
14 Renzulli Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1246 sqft
Lovely, sun-filled cape on private road near the Westport border. Conveniently located for shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout.
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
9 Genoa Street
9 Genoa Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1954 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Apartment conveniently located in East Norwalk, close to major highways I-95 , Route 7 and The Merrit PWY, Just minutes from Norwalk SONO - Collection Mall, restaurants and more !! .
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,096
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
