184 Apartments for rent in Darien, CT

Moving to Darien

Finding an apt for rent in Darien won't be too difficult if you have the time to devote to looking for a place. But there are a lot of one-bedroom apartments in Darien and even some studios and two and three bedrooms if you look a little harder. You'll want to give it four to six weeks and maybe a little longer depending on the time of year you're moving -- there are usually more apartments opening up in the summer months when students vacate the area, whereas the winter months can be a little more difficult. It's good to make appointments to view quite a few different places to get a feel for what you like. Some people prefer living in small apartments or stand-alone houses while other people love high-rise buildings with a doorman and added luxuries. When you make appointments to see different places, show up in a timely manner -- no one likes to be kept waiting and, though there are a good number of apartments available, this is still a competitive market so you'll want to make a good impression.

What You'll Need

If you're looking for homes or townhouses for rent in Darien, you're going to want to put together all the necessary documents to have ready in case you see a place you love right away. Set up a few appointments and bring along a binder with all the stuff you're going to need: your credit report, copies of your ID, proof of income, letter of employment, letters of reference, pay stubs, bank statements, etc. Having all of this together beforehand will save you a lot of time and can sometimes make the difference between scoring an apartment and losing out to someone else! Oh, and don't forget to bring your checkbook with you at all times. You might want to write a deposit on the spot if you find a place that you're absolutely in love with!