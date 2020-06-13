105 Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY📍
From a humble saw pit village to a fabulous city in New York, Port Chester has grown! Those tourists– you know, the kind that think New Yorkers are nice and helpful, just waiting to point them to the nearest tourist attraction – usually come unglued by the landmarks of this city. The Life Savers building, which operated as a factory from 1920 to 1984 but now caters to residential occupancy, and the post office of New York are some of the sites that visitors can’t seem to get enough of.
How would you like to open your eyes to take in a breathtaking view of the waterfront? Once you’ve had your morning coffee, you can go to for a run in the park. That’s right. With Port Chester, you get city living with a country feel. As for transport, be prepared to take the public transport system. Look on the bright side. You don’t have to wake up at 3 am to avoid traffic jams because you can catch the morning trains by 7 am – an easy walk from anywhere - and be in your midtown office in minutes. As for the entertainment, it is well taken care of by the breathtaking water front activities, unmatched nightlife, and historic sites.
Which house to rent?
Here at Port Chester, there is a variety of housing units ranging from studio apartments, one or two bedroom apartments for rent, club houses, masons and bungalows to choose from. Some of the rental homes feature high beamed ceilings, stainless steel appliances, natural wood flooring, updated fixtures, swimming pools, tennis courts, garages, ceramic tiling, as well as fitness center. Because there is such a wide variety of options from which to choose, know what you want and choose your priorities wisely.
Cost
For a studio apartment, expect to fork out between $1,000 and $1,600 per month.
Preparation
You know the drill, the one that applies to most rentals in most places, but especially in New York. You will need to pay at least a month’s rent and security deposit upfront. Further, people from this region are not that good at trusting tenants, so you will also have to produce a letter of recommendation, a rental application, and your credit report. If you are bringing a pet, be sure to bring a pet resume. (It helps if your pet’s last job was in apartment management.)
Transport
The residents of Port Chester have never heard of cars. Just kidding. But in relation to the size of the city, public transport is quite heavily used in this region. Therefore, consider learning about the subway system’s arrival and departures as well as which bus and trains take your preferred route if you have to work and reside in Port Chester.
Purdy's Grove: Are you in demand of a coastal setting? If so, Purdy’s Grove may be to your liking. Here, you get to enjoy the nautical feel with most of the amenities and recreational locations within walking distance. If you’re lucky, maybe you can forego public transport for one day or night. In addition, old Victorian homes are prevalent as well as corner stores that sell pizza. What an odd combination!
King Street: The main form of transport is private vehicles. Perhaps some Port Chesterites have heard of cars after all!
Main street/Putnam Avenue: This densely populated neighborhood houses a number of historic and colonial style housing. A major plus for this area is that it has one of the highest walkability indexes in the US. Most of the residents do prefer to walk to work and the central shopping district. If you’re allergic to walking, you might want to pass right on by Main Street/Putnam Avenue.
Alden Estate: Full of historic areas, antiques, state of the art fitness centers, and beauty shops, Alden Estate provides easy and flexible proximity to other loaded neighborhoods. The neighborhood is so friendly and full of fun.
Rye Brook (Village in town of Rye): Lovely beaches often washed by the tides from the salty waters are some of the features making this neighborhood attractive.
The town is quite walkable, with Westchester Avenue serving as the main thoroughfare. Residents prefer public means, with most resorting to the cheap cabs available. This ensures that the environment is well taken care of while traffic jams are minimal. Therefore, get a good pair of shoes for walking and carry with you an umbrella since you can never predict when it is going to rain in this region.
For those who enjoy serene environments and scenery, the town has a lot to offer. The nearby bays, inlets and the ocean offer a horde of water front activities, all backed up by the tranquil greenery of the main town neighborhoods.