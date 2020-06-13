105 Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY

Moving to Port Chester

How would you like to open your eyes to take in a breathtaking view of the waterfront? Once you’ve had your morning coffee, you can go to for a run in the park. That’s right. With Port Chester, you get city living with a country feel. As for transport, be prepared to take the public transport system. Look on the bright side. You don’t have to wake up at 3 am to avoid traffic jams because you can catch the morning trains by 7 am – an easy walk from anywhere - and be in your midtown office in minutes. As for the entertainment, it is well taken care of by the breathtaking water front activities, unmatched nightlife, and historic sites.

Which house to rent?

Here at Port Chester, there is a variety of housing units ranging from studio apartments, one or two bedroom apartments for rent, club houses, masons and bungalows to choose from. Some of the rental homes feature high beamed ceilings, stainless steel appliances, natural wood flooring, updated fixtures, swimming pools, tennis courts, garages, ceramic tiling, as well as fitness center. Because there is such a wide variety of options from which to choose, know what you want and choose your priorities wisely.

Cost

For a studio apartment, expect to fork out between $1,000 and $1,600 per month.

Preparation

You know the drill, the one that applies to most rentals in most places, but especially in New York. You will need to pay at least a month’s rent and security deposit upfront. Further, people from this region are not that good at trusting tenants, so you will also have to produce a letter of recommendation, a rental application, and your credit report. If you are bringing a pet, be sure to bring a pet resume. (It helps if your pet’s last job was in apartment management.)

Transport

The residents of Port Chester have never heard of cars. Just kidding. But in relation to the size of the city, public transport is quite heavily used in this region. Therefore, consider learning about the subway system’s arrival and departures as well as which bus and trains take your preferred route if you have to work and reside in Port Chester.