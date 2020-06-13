Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
550 King Street
550 King Street, Port Chester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1804 sqft
From the charming stone walkway leading you across the beautifully landscaped front lawn to the large sunroom to the living room with hardwood floors anchored by a huge fireplace that greets you the moment you walk in, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath family
Results within 1 mile of Port Chester
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,415
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Pl
2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1042 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792 Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 Purchase St
53 East Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed duplex in Rye - Property Id: 109146 ***No FEE** Beautiful 1 bed duplex with private washer/dryer in the heart of Rye. Gorgeous kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
64 Grapal Street
64 Grapal Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2 Knollwood Drive
2 Knollwood Drive, Rye Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Lovely home set on private property. A quiet hide away. Close to schools. extra parking, Property levels out for the back yard. This is a wonderful way to be in the Blind Brook School District.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
47 Locust Avenue
47 Locust Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
70 Bowman Avenue
70 Bowman Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 2nd. fl. of a beautiful 2-family home surrounded by shopping and close to all transportation in Rye Brook.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
181 Purchase Street
181 Purchase St, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Approach this bright, cheery second floor 1 bedroom apartment from your private entrance. Large living room/dining area, Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bath all with windows. New kitchen floor has been installed.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11 Barber Place
11 Barber Place, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Great second floor unit. Eik,Liv/Bed,Bed,Bath..

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
900 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, 3 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
59 Pemberwick Road
59 Pemberwick Road, Pemberwick, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
2 bedroom apt in greenwich conn heat hot water inc close to i95 and railroad

Median Rent in Port Chester

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Port Chester is $1,631, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,943.
Studio
$1,468
1 Bed
$1,631
2 Beds
$1,943
3+ Beds
$2,505
City GuidePort Chester
Legendary TV host Ed Sullivan, of the Ed Sullivan Show -- Duh! -- grew up in Port Chester, New York.

From a humble saw pit village to a fabulous city in New York, Port Chester has grown! Those tourists– you know, the kind that think New Yorkers are nice and helpful, just waiting to point them to the nearest tourist attraction – usually come unglued by the landmarks of this city. The Life Savers building, which operated as a factory from 1920 to 1984 but now caters to residential occupancy, and the post office of New York are some of the sites that visitors can’t seem to get enough of.

Moving to Port Chester

How would you like to open your eyes to take in a breathtaking view of the waterfront? Once you’ve had your morning coffee, you can go to for a run in the park. That’s right. With Port Chester, you get city living with a country feel. As for transport, be prepared to take the public transport system. Look on the bright side. You don’t have to wake up at 3 am to avoid traffic jams because you can catch the morning trains by 7 am – an easy walk from anywhere - and be in your midtown office in minutes. As for the entertainment, it is well taken care of by the breathtaking water front activities, unmatched nightlife, and historic sites.

Which house to rent?

Here at Port Chester, there is a variety of housing units ranging from studio apartments, one or two bedroom apartments for rent, club houses, masons and bungalows to choose from. Some of the rental homes feature high beamed ceilings, stainless steel appliances, natural wood flooring, updated fixtures, swimming pools, tennis courts, garages, ceramic tiling, as well as fitness center. Because there is such a wide variety of options from which to choose, know what you want and choose your priorities wisely.

Cost

For a studio apartment, expect to fork out between $1,000 and $1,600 per month.

Preparation

You know the drill, the one that applies to most rentals in most places, but especially in New York. You will need to pay at least a month’s rent and security deposit upfront. Further, people from this region are not that good at trusting tenants, so you will also have to produce a letter of recommendation, a rental application, and your credit report. If you are bringing a pet, be sure to bring a pet resume. (It helps if your pet’s last job was in apartment management.)

Transport

The residents of Port Chester have never heard of cars. Just kidding. But in relation to the size of the city, public transport is quite heavily used in this region. Therefore, consider learning about the subway system’s arrival and departures as well as which bus and trains take your preferred route if you have to work and reside in Port Chester.

Neighborhoods

Purdy's Grove: Are you in demand of a coastal setting? If so, Purdy’s Grove may be to your liking. Here, you get to enjoy the nautical feel with most of the amenities and recreational locations within walking distance. If you’re lucky, maybe you can forego public transport for one day or night. In addition, old Victorian homes are prevalent as well as corner stores that sell pizza. What an odd combination!

King Street: The main form of transport is private vehicles. Perhaps some Port Chesterites have heard of cars after all!

Main street/Putnam Avenue: This densely populated neighborhood houses a number of historic and colonial style housing. A major plus for this area is that it has one of the highest walkability indexes in the US. Most of the residents do prefer to walk to work and the central shopping district. If you’re allergic to walking, you might want to pass right on by Main Street/Putnam Avenue.

Alden Estate: Full of historic areas, antiques, state of the art fitness centers, and beauty shops, Alden Estate provides easy and flexible proximity to other loaded neighborhoods. The neighborhood is so friendly and full of fun. 

Rye Brook (Village in town of Rye): Lovely beaches often washed by the tides from the salty waters are some of the features making this neighborhood attractive.

Lifestyle

The town is quite walkable, with Westchester Avenue serving as the main thoroughfare. Residents prefer public means, with most resorting to the cheap cabs available. This ensures that the environment is well taken care of while traffic jams are minimal. Therefore, get a good pair of shoes for walking and carry with you an umbrella since you can never predict when it is going to rain in this region.  

For those who enjoy serene environments and scenery, the town has a lot to offer. The nearby bays, inlets and the ocean offer a horde of water front activities, all backed up by the tranquil greenery of the main town neighborhoods.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Port Chester?
In Port Chester, the median rent is $1,468 for a studio, $1,631 for a 1-bedroom, $1,943 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,505 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Port Chester, check out our monthly Port Chester Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Port Chester?
Some of the colleges located in the Port Chester area include Norwalk Community College, LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, and Columbia University in the City of New York. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Port Chester?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Chester from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Stamford.

