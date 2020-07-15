22 Studio Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,995
463 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Harbor Point
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,856
622 sqft
Reduced Rates plus 1 month free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
52 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,191
573 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
55 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
37 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,784
608 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
$
31 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,400
615 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
24 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,170
651 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,898
567 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
41 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,115
710 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,790
603 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
154 Myrtle Ave
154 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,250
June 15th MOVE IN DATE. Clean, bright, small one apartment located on the East side of Stamford. Rent is $1250.00 a month, water included. Tenant pays electric and gas.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stamford
53 Prospect Street
53 Prospect Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,450
439 sqft
Fantastic light and airy studio with sparkly hardwood floors in downtown Stamford. Walk to everything. Renovated kitchen & bathroom with tub/shower. Massive walk-in closet in living room which could easily house a murphy bed.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Stamford
30 Glenbrook Road
30 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,550
564 sqft
Studio that was completely updated in 2011 and just freshly painted. Sunny and move-in ready with stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, Kohler fixtures in bathroom, California closets throughout and lots of sun.
Results within 5 miles of Stamford

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
115 River Road
115 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
Studio
$3,000
Come and enjoy the scenic views of the connecticut coastline with this convienient boat slip. Boat Slip #7 is newly avaliable and ready for a boat up to 30 feet long.

1 of 23

Last updated July 8 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
2 E Elm Street
2 E Elm St, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$3,000
Furnished Luxury Studio @ Two East Elm- Upscale Boutique Style Building on Greenwich Avenue. Fully Accessorized and Beautifully furnished with a Designer Touch. Ready to move in! Secured Building, Meticulously maintained by Super on Site.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.
Results within 10 miles of Stamford
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,570
1281 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Landmark Square
1 Landmark Sq, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,875
627 sqft
Live the dream in this beautifully renovated, 1st. floor, 2-level loft-style Condo in the Historic Life Savers Building in the heart of Port Chester.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
26 High Street
26 High Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,000
255 sqft
Studio apartment with carport.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

July 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Stamford rents declined significantly over the past month

Stamford rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stamford stand at $1,532 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,935 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Stamford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Stamford over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, New Haven and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,333 and $1,033, are the two other major cities in the state besides Stamford to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.1% and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stamford

    As rents have fallen slightly in Stamford, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stamford is less affordable for renters.

    • Stamford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,935 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Stamford fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stamford than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Stamford is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

