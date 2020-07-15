All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like The Key At Yale And Towne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
The Key At Yale And Towne
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

The Key At Yale And Towne

110 Towne St · (502) 233-4099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We're waiving application fees and reducing security deposits! Plus, ask about our Preferred Employer Discounts for added savings. Don't miss out, so act fast!
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Harbor Point
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

110 Towne St, Stamford, CT 06902
Harbor Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 514 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,066

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,116

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,574

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Key At Yale And Towne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
game room
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fire pit
media room
Reduced Rates and One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer.
Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
**Now offerring short term furnished**
Conveniently located at the heart of Harbor Point’s shops, restaurants and services and walking distance to the Stamford Train Station, the Key at Yale and Towne offers remarkable value at a location that defines urban living. The Key is steps away from Harbor Point’s impressive roster of five-star retailers, including Fairway Market, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Harlan Social, Go Green Dry Cleaners, Pink Blowout Bar/Salon and Design Within Reach. Complimentary shuttle service to the Harbor Point Waterfront, Downtown Stamford and the Metro North Train station opens the door to an abundance of additional shopping, cultural and entertainment opportunities. The Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments offer upscale li

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $8/month, Amenity Fee: $65/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Weight Limit: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Controlled Access Parking Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Key At Yale And Towne have any available units?
The Key At Yale And Towne has 4 units available starting at $2,066 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does The Key At Yale And Towne have?
Some of The Key At Yale And Towne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Key At Yale And Towne currently offering any rent specials?
The Key At Yale And Towne is offering the following rent specials: We're waiving application fees and reducing security deposits! Plus, ask about our Preferred Employer Discounts for added savings. Don't miss out, so act fast!
Is The Key At Yale And Towne pet-friendly?
Yes, The Key At Yale And Towne is pet friendly.
Does The Key At Yale And Towne offer parking?
Yes, The Key At Yale And Towne offers parking.
Does The Key At Yale And Towne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Key At Yale And Towne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Key At Yale And Towne have a pool?
Yes, The Key At Yale And Towne has a pool.
Does The Key At Yale And Towne have accessible units?
No, The Key At Yale And Towne does not have accessible units.
Does The Key At Yale And Towne have units with dishwashers?
No, The Key At Yale And Towne does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Key At Yale And Towne?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901
121 Towne
121 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT 06901
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St
Stamford, CT 06901
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North
Stamford, CT 06902
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06902

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Luxury Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity