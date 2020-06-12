Apartment List
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT

Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Downtown Stamford
23 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,037
1800 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1715 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Downtown Stamford
48 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,452
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Downtown Stamford
28 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Downtown Stamford
69 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1466 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.

1 Unit Available
18 Beal St
18 Beal Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Spacious 3+ Bed, 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 213914 large 3+ bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 bath unit in the safe, quiet and family-friendly neighborhood Come see this Large 3+ Bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 Bath unit about 1,300 SF.

Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.

Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
55 Strawberry Hill Court
55 Strawberry Hill Court, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2374 sqft
Completely rebuilt Tudor home. Everything is new!!! 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful home office, hardwood floors, finished basement. Walking distance to downtown shops restaurants and house of worship. A short drive from the train station.

Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
33 Pleasant Street
33 Pleasant Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1438 sqft
Convenience & sophisticated style is what you get with this luxury 3 bedroom 2.

East Side
1 Unit Available
165 Seaside Avenue
165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1625 sqft
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park.

Springdale
1 Unit Available
204 Knickerbocker Avenue
204 Knickerbocker Avenue, Stamford, CT
This Stunning Victorian Has An Abundance of Charm & Character With The Most Inviting Front Entryway. The Door and Window Trims Are Captivating Throughout. Enjoy A Cup Of Coffee On Your Front Porch. The Home Boasts 4 Beds And 3 Full Baths.

East Side
1 Unit Available
148 Myrtle Avenue
148 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1860 sqft
three bedroom two and a half bath town house only a couple years old. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan. Higher end fixtures. Balcony / slider off breakfast nook. 2 zone HVAC with thermostat on each level.

1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with

Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
44 Dartley Street
44 Dartley Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2358 sqft
Convenient location-walk to shopping & dining. Minutes to Merritt, I 95 or the train. Updated 3 bdrm 2 1/2 bath ranch home with a new kitchen.

Shippan Point
1 Unit Available
1093 Shippan Avenue
1093 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
SHORT- or LONG-TERM FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE. 3-bdr all updated FAIRYTALE COLONIAL HOUSE in a resort environment with new furniture and new washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
39 Plymouth Road
39 Plymouth Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1250 sqft
Lovely & bright Second floor apartment in the heart of Glenbrook. 2-4 Bedrooms (current tenant uses the Office Room with closet as 3rd Bedroom), Family Room as 4th Bedroom), Living Room and Eat in kitchen. Newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
19 Stillwater Avenue
19 Stillwater Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1749 sqft
Best priced 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage rental on the market!! This freshly painted townhouse offers beaming hardwood floors throughout the first level, storage galore, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, beautiful

East Side
1 Unit Available
143 Seaside Avenue
143 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
Peaceful Light-filled house with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths, basement for storage. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk to the beach close to bus lines and downtown.

The Cove
1 Unit Available
11 Mathews Street
11 Mathews Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with hardwood through out. large living room, newer eat in kitchen offering newer appliances and with an additional sunroom leading to a good size backyard.

1 Unit Available
6 Waverly Place
6 Waverly Place, Stamford, CT
Stroll to everything and PETS WELCOME! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape home is located in the downtown area of Stamford. Walk to train station, public transportation, shopping and more! Hardwood floors throughout. Central air. Gas heat.

The Cove
1 Unit Available
45 Carter Drive
45 Carter Drive, Stamford, CT
Luxurious, One of a Kind 5 Star/energy efficient rated home located in desirable Waterfront Community with just 7 minutes to Metro North! Perfect opportunity to rent this beautiful, custom built colonial featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.

Springdale
1 Unit Available
147 Slice Drive
147 Slice Drive, Stamford, CT
Updated & Freshly painted Colonial located on Cul-de-sac overlooking Woodway Country Club near New Canaan border. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout.

June 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Stamford rents decline sharply over the past month

Stamford rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stamford stand at $1,540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,944 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Stamford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stamford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stamford

    As rents have increased marginally in Stamford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stamford is less affordable for renters.

    • Stamford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,944 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Stamford.
    • While Stamford's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stamford than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Stamford is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

