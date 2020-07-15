/
/
/
Western
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:16 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near Western
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,380
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1123 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
34 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
16 Homestead Ave
16 Homestead Avenue, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment on a quiet street near Danbury Hospital. Landlord pays for water and trash removal. Small pets and cats are allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1569 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program – details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
165 South Street 1
165 South St, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Apartment in Downtown Danbury - Property Id: 92279 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92279 Property Id 92279 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910752)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWaterbury, CT
White Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NY