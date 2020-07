Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors granite counters oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance conference room

Discover bright residences, brilliant amenities and natural charm in the heart of Stamford at Element One. Whether you are looking for a one- or two-bedroom apartment, the cheerful apartment homes offer modern design, upscale features and large windows for plenty of sunlight. Relax with a view at the Sky Lounge, a rooftop oasis with barbecue grills, dining areas, outdoor billiards and televisions. Save time with an on-site pet spa, fitness center and covered parking. Situated on Morgan Street, you will be just moments from restaurants, nightlife and theaters – but still off the beaten path. Feel energized. Enjoy life. Welcome home.



Now offering up to two months free on select lease terms, contact our team to learn more.