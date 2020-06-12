103 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
$
Downtown Stamford
33 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown Stamford
18 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
23 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Stamford
66 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Harbor Point
6 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Stamford
57 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Stamford
45 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1065 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,531
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Glenbrook
20 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1308 sqft
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,181
1340 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harbor Point
13 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Stamford
27 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1174 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
4 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1360 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Harbor Point
4 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1016 sqft
Reduced Rates on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Downtown Stamford
3 Units Available
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1182 sqft
With some floor plans featuring a den, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes reflect the community's modern design. Covered parking is a convenience in downtown Stamford. Close to the Merritt Parkway and I-95.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
25 Forest Street
25 Forest Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1342 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Welcome to the Classic! Great location in the heart of downtown! Enjoy this beautiful spacious and bright 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms FULLY FURNISHED condo.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
28 3RD Street
28 3rd Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1408 sqft
Downtown Living at its very best! Like New 2 Bedroom 2 Baths w/ Den Oak Hdwd Floors. Large Deck Off Off of E-I-K W/ Newer Appliances. C/A/C, Stove, Ref, D/W, W/D In Unit, Sec. System, 1 Car Attached Garage.

June 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Stamford rents decline sharply over the past month

Stamford rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stamford stand at $1,540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,944 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Stamford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stamford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stamford

    As rents have increased marginally in Stamford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stamford is less affordable for renters.

    • Stamford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,944 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Stamford.
    • While Stamford's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stamford than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Stamford is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

