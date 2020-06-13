113 Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT

First Priorities

Check your bank account to ensure that you have enough money to cover the security deposit, and at the very least, the first month’s rent. Your landlord will almost certainly require these items, in addition to running a background check, a credit check, and possibly, asking for a reference or two. Make sure these little details are in order before setting out on your search for apartments in Stanford. If your credit is bad, you might need a guarantor or consignee with good credit to help you secure an apartment.

Make a List, Check it Twice

Before you hit the road in your search for rental properties, create a list of the essentials you will expect in your new apartment. The vacancy rate for rental homes in Stamford is only 4%, meaning the competition for really good apartments will be high. Creating a list of the things that matter the most to you will help you make the right decision when you finally find an apartment that looks just right. More than likely, you might not find an apartment with all of the qualities you have listed, but one that has most of your requirements will work just fine. As an added benefit, this list will help your real estate agent (if you are using one) narrow down the search for your ideal apartment.

Put in Some Legwork Don’t rely only on the listings you find online. If you can, drive around to see if you can find some of those hidden gems the landlords did not place on online real estate websites. Sometimes, by asking around, you might score that perfect place.