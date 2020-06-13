113 Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT📍
Stamford isn't exactly a big city, but it has quite a large population, 122,643 according to the 2010 census- a true testament to the draw of the place. The weather in Stamford is quite stable, with a high of 73.2 degrees in July, and 30.9 in February. With that in mind, let us proceed to the little details of moving to this city.
Check your bank account to ensure that you have enough money to cover the security deposit, and at the very least, the first month’s rent. Your landlord will almost certainly require these items, in addition to running a background check, a credit check, and possibly, asking for a reference or two. Make sure these little details are in order before setting out on your search for apartments in Stanford. If your credit is bad, you might need a guarantor or consignee with good credit to help you secure an apartment.
Make a List, Check it Twice
Before you hit the road in your search for rental properties, create a list of the essentials you will expect in your new apartment. The vacancy rate for rental homes in Stamford is only 4%, meaning the competition for really good apartments will be high. Creating a list of the things that matter the most to you will help you make the right decision when you finally find an apartment that looks just right. More than likely, you might not find an apartment with all of the qualities you have listed, but one that has most of your requirements will work just fine. As an added benefit, this list will help your real estate agent (if you are using one) narrow down the search for your ideal apartment.
Put in Some Legwork Don’t rely only on the listings you find online. If you can, drive around to see if you can find some of those hidden gems the landlords did not place on online real estate websites. Sometimes, by asking around, you might score that perfect place.
The exact location where you end up in Stamford will affect your overall perception of the city. Those living by the water have a different view than those living inland. Here is an overview of some of Stamford's residential neighborhoods.
Long Ridge: A part of North Stamford, Long Ridge is a village located in an area marked as a historic district on The National Register of Historical Places.
Shippan Point: Shippan Point is in the East Side neighborhood, and is located on a peninsula in Long Island Sound. The strategic placement of the area along the ocean shoreline means the residents of this community enjoy a truly spectacular view of the ocean, with water-related activities like fishing, diving, and water-skiing. This also an older neighborhood with many houses that were built before the 1940s.
Springdale: Large availability of small studios and small apartment buildings. The majority of Springdale residents own a car and the commute to work is generally between 15 and 30 minutes.
One of the things that stands out about Stamford is the scenery, which is why it is a huge draw for sightseers coming to scope out the historic places, waterfront views, and general ambience of the city. Even though most of the residents own their own vehicles, a significant number still get around with public transportation, particularly, the train. The city bus service is provided by CT Transit, and there are six airports within a 90-minute drive of the city.
June 2020 Stamford Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Stamford rents decline sharply over the past month
Stamford rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stamford stand at $1,540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,944 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Stamford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Connecticut
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stamford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
- Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stamford
As rents have increased marginally in Stamford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stamford is less affordable for renters.
- Stamford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,944 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Stamford.
- While Stamford's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stamford than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Stamford is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.