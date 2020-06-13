Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT

Downtown Stamford
Newfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,800
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,880
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,306
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
922 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Stamford
24 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,720
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harbor Point
6 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,328
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,877
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
28 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Harbor Point
57 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown Stamford
18 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
48 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,980
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,452
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
69 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harbor Point
15 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,982
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits!
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,781
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glenbrook
18 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,091
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,777
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,181
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harbor Point
4 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,130
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1016 sqft
Reduced Rates on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
4 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Downtown Stamford
3 Units Available
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,275
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1182 sqft
With some floor plans featuring a den, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes reflect the community's modern design. Covered parking is a convenience in downtown Stamford. Close to the Merritt Parkway and I-95.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 Beal St
18 Beal Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3+ Bed, 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 213914 large 3+ bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 bath unit in the safe, quiet and family-friendly neighborhood Come see this Large 3+ Bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 Bath unit about 1,300 SF.

Median Rent in Stamford

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Stamford is $1,539, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,944.
Studio
$1,259
1 Bed
$1,539
2 Beds
$1,944
3+ Beds
$2,458
City GuideStamford
Stamford, Connecticut

Stamford isn't exactly a big city, but it has quite a large population, 122,643 according to the 2010 census- a true testament to the draw of the place. The weather in Stamford is quite stable, with a high of 73.2 degrees in July, and 30.9 in February. With that in mind, let us proceed to the little details of moving to this city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stamford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

First Priorities

Check your bank account to ensure that you have enough money to cover the security deposit, and at the very least, the first month’s rent. Your landlord will almost certainly require these items, in addition to running a background check, a credit check, and possibly, asking for a reference or two. Make sure these little details are in order before setting out on your search for apartments in Stanford. If your credit is bad, you might need a guarantor or consignee with good credit to help you secure an apartment.

Make a List, Check it Twice

Before you hit the road in your search for rental properties, create a list of the essentials you will expect in your new apartment. The vacancy rate for rental homes in Stamford is only 4%, meaning the competition for really good apartments will be high. Creating a list of the things that matter the most to you will help you make the right decision when you finally find an apartment that looks just right. More than likely, you might not find an apartment with all of the qualities you have listed, but one that has most of your requirements will work just fine. As an added benefit, this list will help your real estate agent (if you are using one) narrow down the search for your ideal apartment.

Put in Some Legwork Don’t rely only on the listings you find online. If you can, drive around to see if you can find some of those hidden gems the landlords did not place on online real estate websites. Sometimes, by asking around, you might score that perfect place.

Where to live in Stanford

The exact location where you end up in Stamford will affect your overall perception of the city. Those living by the water have a different view than those living inland. Here is an overview of some of Stamford's residential neighborhoods.

Long Ridge: A part of North Stamford, Long Ridge is a village located in an area marked as a historic district on The National Register of Historical Places.

Shippan Point: Shippan Point is in the East Side neighborhood, and is located on a peninsula in Long Island Sound. The strategic placement of the area along the ocean shoreline means the residents of this community enjoy a truly spectacular view of the ocean, with water-related activities like fishing, diving, and water-skiing. This also an older neighborhood with many houses that were built before the 1940s.

Springdale: Large availability of small studios and small apartment buildings. The majority of Springdale residents own a car and the commute to work is generally between 15 and 30 minutes.

Living in Stamford, CT

One of the things that stands out about Stamford is the scenery, which is why it is a huge draw for sightseers coming to scope out the historic places, waterfront views, and general ambience of the city. Even though most of the residents own their own vehicles, a significant number still get around with public transportation, particularly, the train. The city bus service is provided by CT Transit, and there are six airports within a 90-minute drive of the city.

June 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Stamford rents decline sharply over the past month

Stamford rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stamford stand at $1,540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,944 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Stamford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stamford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stamford

    As rents have increased marginally in Stamford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stamford is less affordable for renters.

    • Stamford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,944 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Stamford.
    • While Stamford's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stamford than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Stamford is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Stamford?
    In Stamford, the median rent is $1,259 for a studio, $1,539 for a 1-bedroom, $1,944 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,458 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stamford, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Stamford?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Stamford include Downtown Stamford, Newfield Westover Turn Of River, Harbor Point, and Glenbrook.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Stamford?
    Some of the colleges located in the Stamford area include Norwalk Community College, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, CUNY Lehman College, and Hofstra University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Stamford?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stamford from include Queens, Bronx, Yonkers, Norwalk, and New Rochelle.

