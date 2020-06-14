Apartment List
47 Furnished Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harbor Point
8 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,243
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,982
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glenbrook
17 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Stamford
19 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,144
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
18 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,091
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harbor Point
4 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,130
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1016 sqft
Reduced Rates on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
7000 sqft
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
25 Forest Street
25 Forest Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1342 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Welcome to the Classic! Great location in the heart of downtown! Enjoy this beautiful spacious and bright 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms FULLY FURNISHED condo.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shippan Point
1 Unit Available
1093 Shippan Avenue
1093 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT- or LONG-TERM FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE. 3-bdr all updated FAIRYTALE COLONIAL HOUSE in a resort environment with new furniture and new washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
238 June Road
238 June Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4187 sqft
Fabulous long term rental - part of a 39 acre estate of deliriously gorgeous open meadowlands and spectacular rolling Hills with 17th-century stonewalls, ponds and quite the picturesque fantasy countryside of Ireland...

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shippan Point
1 Unit Available
60 Iroquois Road
60 Iroquois Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1040 sqft
An amazing lifestyle and opportunity awaits you in Shippan, Stamford. This totally renovated cottage is waiting for you. Leave the City stresses behind you and enter the tranquil waterfront community of Shippan.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
50 North Street
50 North Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
440 sqft
Heart of Downtown Fully Furnished 1BR 1BA condo ready for occupancy! Contemporary open layout, kitchen with breakfast bar, sizable bedroom with generous space. 2 parking spots. Short work to Metro North Train, Restaurants, Park and more!
Results within 1 mile of Stamford
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Noroton
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.
Results within 5 miles of Stamford

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
34 Beechcroft Road
34 Beechcroft Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
7655 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED; this newly built masterwork by the acclaimed Voce-di Design Studio raises the bar for creativity, cutting-edge design, clean-lined modern aesthetic, fine craftsmanship & structural integrity.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
2 E Elm Street
2 E Elm St, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$3,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Luxury Studio @ Two East Elm- Upscale Boutique Style Building on Greenwich Avenue. Fully Accessorized and Beautifully furnished with a Designer Touch. Ready to move in! Secured Building, Meticulously maintained by Super on Site.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$29,750
4900 sqft
SUMMER FURNISHED RENTAL. Secluded. Exceptional gardens.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tokeneke
1 Unit Available
91 RAYMOND Street
91 Raymond Street, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3341 sqft
Classic Colonial for Rent in Darien. This spacious four bedroom offers complete privacy with easy access to town and train. A striking great room with a stone fireplace is off of the kitchen along with a play space and sunroom.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1824 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
48 Summer Street
48 Summer Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1352 sqft
Lovely in-town rental with eat-in kitchen, living room plus 1 bedroom. This second floor unit has a sparkling new stove installed, new refrigerator, washer and dryer and has been freshly painted. Pull down attic stairs for full storage space.

June 2020 Stamford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stamford Rent Report. Stamford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stamford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Stamford rents decline sharply over the past month

Stamford rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stamford stand at $1,540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,944 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Stamford's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stamford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stamford

    As rents have increased marginally in Stamford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stamford is less affordable for renters.

    • Stamford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,944 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Stamford.
    • While Stamford's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stamford than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Stamford is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

