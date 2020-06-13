/
wilton center
129 Apartments for rent in Wilton Center, CT📍
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,806
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
28 Glen Ridge
28 Glen Rdg, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1394 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room.
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,181
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
19 Lovers Lane
19 Lovers Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$28,000
4202 sqft
For those needing an escape to the country, look no further...this location in Wilton can't be beat! Enjoy privacy and an extremely peaceful, beautiful property within close walking distance to town and hiking trails.
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,650
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$1,665
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,046
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
21 Leuvine Street
21 Leuvine Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B). This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house.
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
30 Peaceable St
30 Peaceable Street, Georgetown, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1855 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Half of a house for rent - Property Id: 299521 Property includes a two car garage, deck with a hot tub, barn, lawn, common space (kitchen, living room, bathroom ) finished room in basement, plus basement space, next to
218 Old Norwalk Road
218 Old Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4238 sqft
Conveniently located on a private lane set back from the road, close to town, sits a 4 bedroom Center Hall Colonial with recently renovated eat-in kitchen and master bath.
15 Clarmore Drive
15 Clarmore Drive, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
555 sqft
Light filled, spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit with new carpeting throughout.
16 Cross Street
16 Cross Street, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
937 sqft
The Crossing's two bedroom residential apartment provides one floor living and elevator service to every floor.
123 Lone Tree Farm Road
123 Lone Tree Farm Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
6380 sqft
123 Lone Tree Farm offers a gracious layout and beautifully proportioned spaces. A two story entry with a sweeping staircase leads to a light-filled living room with fireplace and french doors on all sides.
116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$29,750
4900 sqft
SUMMER FURNISHED RENTAL. Secluded. Exceptional gardens.
83 Kings Highway North
83 Kings Highway North, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2902 sqft
Enjoy all that Westport has to offer from this beautiful colonial behind a white picket fence in prestigious Old Hill. Great flow, open and sun filled. Functional living space inside and out. Spotless. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.
40 Ferris Avenue
40 Ferris Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
2178 sqft
Convenience & space abound in this truly special townhouse. 3 bedrooms - 3.5 baths along w/ an open main level & gourmet kitchen. The breakfast bar allows for additional seating plus 1/2 bath on this level.
25 Grand Street
25 Grand Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
663 sqft
Manhattan style Loft Unit offering Kitchen, Living Room, 1 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Secure building with own exercise room. Complex is only minutes away from I-95/Merritt Parkway, train, restaurants, shops and much more!
27 Juniper Road
27 Juniper Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3703 sqft
Welcome to your summer getaway -- a picture-perfect home on a popular, quiet street walkable to downtown Westport. This beautifully appointed home boasts an open floor plan with a stunning kitchen as its focal point.
22 Mayflower Drive
22 Mayflower Drive, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4217 sqft
Classic colonial immediately available as a furnished summer rental. Private location with heated inground pool and jacuzzi.
296 Main Avenue
296 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in quiet and friendly Norwalk neighborhood. Perfect location for commute to Merritt 7 and adjacent towns as well as easy access to highways & train. Balcony off kitchen for quiet enjoyment.
