144 Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT with hardwood floors
Stamford isn't exactly a big city, but it has quite a large population, 122,643 according to the 2010 census- a true testament to the draw of the place. The weather in Stamford is quite stable, with a high of 73.2 degrees in July, and 30.9 in February. With that in mind, let us proceed to the little details of moving to this city.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stamford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.