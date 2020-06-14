144 Apartments for rent in Stamford, CT with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,776
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Harbor Point
22 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,924
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glenbrook
16 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,777
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Harbor Point
8 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,243
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,982
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
67 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,636
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,877
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
46 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,980
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,452
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
18 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,091
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Harbor Point
4 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,130
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1016 sqft
Reduced Rates on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Downtown Stamford
3 Units Available
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,275
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1182 sqft
With some floor plans featuring a den, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes reflect the community's modern design. Covered parking is a convenience in downtown Stamford. Close to the Merritt Parkway and I-95.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
18 Beal St
18 Beal Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3+ Bed, 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 213914 large 3+ bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 bath unit in the safe, quiet and family-friendly neighborhood Come see this Large 3+ Bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 Bath unit about 1,300 SF.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
108 Saddle Hill Road
108 Saddle Hill Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4072 sqft
Large bright contemporary ranch with vaulted ceilings and great privacy. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main living level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
98 Southfield Avenue
98 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1356 sqft
Stamford Waterfront living at its finest!! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a direct waterfront townhouse Penthouse! 40 foot deep water dock. Simply stunning water and cityscape views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
25 Dolsen Place
25 Dolsen Place, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1300 sqft
Location, location!! Walk to shopping, restaurants & entertainment on Bedford and Summer Streets. Metro North train to NYC station close by. Located in the heart of downtown Stamford. Unique and Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
218 Bedford Street
218 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
675 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Amazing, sun-filled, corner unit on highly sought after street in the heart of downtown Stamford.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
55 Strawberry Hill Court
55 Strawberry Hill Court, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2374 sqft
Completely rebuilt Tudor home. Everything is new!!! 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Beautiful home office, hardwood floors, finished basement. Walking distance to downtown shops restaurants and house of worship. A short drive from the train station.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
33 Pleasant Street
33 Pleasant Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1438 sqft
Convenience & sophisticated style is what you get with this luxury 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
165 Seaside Avenue
165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1625 sqft
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park.
City Guide for Stamford, CT

Stamford, Connecticut

Stamford isn't exactly a big city, but it has quite a large population, 122,643 according to the 2010 census- a true testament to the draw of the place. The weather in Stamford is quite stable, with a high of 73.2 degrees in July, and 30.9 in February. With that in mind, let us proceed to the little details of moving to this city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stamford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stamford, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stamford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

