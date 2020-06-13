/
cos cob
162 Apartments for rent in Cos Cob, CT📍
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
115 River Road
115 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
Studio
$3,000
Come and enjoy the scenic views of the connecticut coastline with this convienient boat slip. Boat Slip #7 is newly avaliable and ready for a boat up to 30 feet long.
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7468 sqft
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
11 River Road
11 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1104 sqft
LUXURY DIRECT WATERFRONT, LIGHT FILLED OPEN PLAN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT, WITH GATED UNDERGROUND GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE. RENT INCLUDES HEAT/A/C AND WATER. ALL NEW HARDWOODS AND CARPETING INSTALLED.
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
26 Rippowam Road
26 Rippowam Road, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Sunny and spacious one bedroom accessory apartment in the heart of Cos Cob. Offering eat-in-kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, full bath with tub/shower. Separate entrance and 2 off street parking spaces Newly painted.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
7000 sqft
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
47 Carriglea Drive
47 Carriglea Drive, Riverside, CT
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6020 sqft
Taken down to the studs & completely reimagined in 2014 this exquisitely renovated english manor sits atop a hill on an oversized 2.50 acre lot with stunning views of the Cos Cob harbor and Long Island Sound.
Indian Harbor
1 Unit Available
90 Oneida Drive
90 Oneida Drive, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
Waterfront property within beautiful Indian Harbor Association. 24-hour security and great in-town location. This exceptional 1.32 acres of scenic property has its own beach for private enjoyment.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
29 Thornhill Road
29 Thorn Hill Road, Riverside, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5 BA single family split level home in the heart of Riverside, Greenwich.
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
4 Split Timber Place
4 Split Timber Place, Riverside, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2228 sqft
WONDERFUL CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A CORNER LOT LOCATED ON A QUIET RIVERSIDE CUL-DE-SAC WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, FABULOUS SHOPS PLUS THE TRAIN STATION & BEACH ARE NEARBY.
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
39 Indian Mill Road
39 Indian Mill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$12,750
3916 sqft
Unfurnished 1 year or more rental. Fantastic private outdoor space for the entire family. Heated pool, fire pit, ourdoor kitchen, basketball/sport court, and flat lawn for games. All-weather sun rm.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
216 Sheephill Road
216 Sheephill Road, Riverside, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1384 sqft
Wake up to the serene view of the Mianus River outside your windows in this charming and immaculate 2-bedroom apartment in Riverside, Greenwich, conveniently located close to Stamford, East Putnam Ave. (US-1), and I-95.
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
222 Davis Avenue
222 Davis Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1782 sqft
Bright and Airy 2 Bedroom 1 bath on 2nd Floor Multi Family House, Recently Renovated, Hardwood Floor, Gas Heat,Washer/Dryer in Unit, EIK Kitchen, Basement Storage, Off Street Parking in Rear of House.
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
102 Bruce Park Avenue
102 Bruce Park Ave, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1100 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom apartment in Greenwich. Space you dream of when looking for a home. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and has great space.
Harbor Point
59 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,877
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Stamford
19 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Downtown Stamford
69 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,776
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Glenbrook
17 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,800
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,880
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
