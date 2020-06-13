/
/
old greenwich
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Old Greenwich, CT📍
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
51 Forest Avenue
51 Forest Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1334 sqft
Very special two story unit with vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom and a versatile floor plan.Hardwood floors throughout first floor with fireplace in living room, balcony, dining area. Master bedroom and en-suite bathroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
5 Old Club House Road
5 Old Club House Rd, Old Greenwich, CT
5 Bedrooms
$8,950
Beautiful Shore Colonial home located in the private Shorelands Association. This updated 5 bedroom home offers huge living room with stone fireplace, Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen, dining room that leads to a deck that is great for entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
1535 East Putnam Avenue
1535 East Putnam Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Opportunity In Old Greenwich-Quiet One Bedroom W/Balcony! Laundry Room On First Floor-Lots Of Parking, Central Location, lots Of Eats And Shopping Two Blocks Away updated Kitchen open to Living Room with Dining Area, Slider to Private
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
187 Shore Road
187 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3276 sqft
Located in Old Greenwich just steps away from Greenwich Point, the village shops, restaurants and metro north this private waterfront property offers breathtaking views of Greenwich Cove.
Results within 1 mile of Old Greenwich
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,800
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
4 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 Beal St
18 Beal Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3+ Bed, 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 213914 large 3+ bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 bath unit in the safe, quiet and family-friendly neighborhood Come see this Large 3+ Bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 Bath unit about 1,300 SF.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
7000 sqft
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
177 Indian Head Road
177 Indian Head Road, Riverside, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6915 sqft
This beautiful colonial on nearly 2 level acres on waterfront in Riverside is surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and views.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
47 Carriglea Drive
47 Carriglea Drive, Riverside, CT
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6020 sqft
Taken down to the studs & completely reimagined in 2014 this exquisitely renovated english manor sits atop a hill on an oversized 2.50 acre lot with stunning views of the Cos Cob harbor and Long Island Sound.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
29 Thornhill Road
29 Thorn Hill Road, Riverside, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5 BA single family split level home in the heart of Riverside, Greenwich.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
4 Split Timber Place
4 Split Timber Place, Riverside, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2228 sqft
WONDERFUL CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A CORNER LOT LOCATED ON A QUIET RIVERSIDE CUL-DE-SAC WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, FABULOUS SHOPS PLUS THE TRAIN STATION & BEACH ARE NEARBY.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
98 Southfield Avenue
98 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1356 sqft
Stamford Waterfront living at its finest!! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a direct waterfront townhouse Penthouse! 40 foot deep water dock. Simply stunning water and cityscape views.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
77 Havemeyer Lane
77 Havemeyer Lane, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1589 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale, carefree living at Palmer Hill! A rare gated luxury community...This one-level, bright and elegant 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo features 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
30 Southfield Avenue
30 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,935
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment for rent! The unit features new finishes and stainless steel appliances including a gas range! Located inside a luxury apartment complex with all the modern amenities such as a pool, clubroom, study room, covered parking,
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
1465 East Putnam Avenue
1465 East Putnam Avenue, Riverside, CT
Studio
$1,800
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly updated, conveniently located, spacious studio apartment in the highly desirable “The Common” condo complex, in the heart of Old Greenwich.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6 Waverly Place
6 Waverly Place, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
930 sqft
Stroll to everything and PETS WELCOME! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape home is located in the downtown area of Stamford. Walk to train station, public transportation, shopping and more! Hardwood floors throughout. Central air. Gas heat.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
216 Sheephill Road
216 Sheephill Road, Riverside, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1384 sqft
Wake up to the serene view of the Mianus River outside your windows in this charming and immaculate 2-bedroom apartment in Riverside, Greenwich, conveniently located close to Stamford, East Putnam Ave. (US-1), and I-95.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
18 Claremont Street
18 Claremont Street, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
great studio apt. lots of sun. private patio space. close to charming old Greenwich. town, shopping train station,tods point.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
23 Nurney Street
23 Nurney Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
830 sqft
2nd Floor, 2 family house
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
19 Joshua Slocum Dock
19 Joshua Slocum Dock, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3756 sqft
Live the water community lifestyle of beautiful Coastal Fairfield County and every day will feel like a vacation day! Savor the gorgeous sunsets from your private patio overlooking peaceful, idyllic Long Island Sound inlet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
33 Moore Street
33 Moore Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2460 sqft
Large end unit townhouse in five-unit complex. Unit has own patio and side yard and small deck off living room.
1 of 14
Last updated March 14 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
20 Orchard Street
20 Orchard Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Fantastic 2BR 1BA newly renovated apartment in Stamford's burgeoning Waterside community! This unit has new kitchen, hardwood floors in bedrooms and freshly painted throughout. Laundry on premises. off-street parking included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Old Greenwich rentals listed on Apartment List is $9,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Old Greenwich area include Norwalk Community College, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, CUNY Lehman College, and Iona College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
