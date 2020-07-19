Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 856 GARFIELD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
856 GARFIELD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
856 GARFIELD
856 Garfield Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
856 Garfield Ave, Louisville, CO 80027
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a 2 bed 1 Bath blocks away from old town Louisville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 856 GARFIELD have any available units?
856 GARFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Louisville, CO
.
What amenities does 856 GARFIELD have?
Some of 856 GARFIELD's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 856 GARFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
856 GARFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 GARFIELD pet-friendly?
No, 856 GARFIELD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Louisville
.
Does 856 GARFIELD offer parking?
No, 856 GARFIELD does not offer parking.
Does 856 GARFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 GARFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 GARFIELD have a pool?
No, 856 GARFIELD does not have a pool.
Does 856 GARFIELD have accessible units?
No, 856 GARFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 856 GARFIELD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 856 GARFIELD has units with dishwashers.
Does 856 GARFIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 GARFIELD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Similar Pages
Louisville 1 Bedrooms
Louisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Louisville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Louisville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Greeley, CO
Loveland, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Glendale, CO
Commerce City, CO
Johnstown, CO
Evans, CO
Superior, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Sheridan, CO
Dove Valley, CO
Castle Pines, CO
Meridian, CO
Holly Hills, CO
Applewood, CO
Berkley, CO
Welby, CO
Gunbarrel, CO
Stonegate, CO
Windsor, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College