Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:44 PM

1461 Moonlight Drive

1461 Moonlight Drive · (720) 943-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1461 Moonlight Drive, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3164 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest suite
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Longmont! This spacious 3,100sqft home features an upgraded, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. 3 bedrooms on the main level plus a guest suite with full bath and living space in the finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout entry, kitchen, dining and great room. Gorgeous kitchen with granite, upgraded cabinets & backsplash. Awesome covered patio for cool summer outdoor living. Fenced, easy to care for back yard. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 Moonlight Drive have any available units?
1461 Moonlight Drive has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 Moonlight Drive have?
Some of 1461 Moonlight Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 Moonlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1461 Moonlight Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 Moonlight Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 Moonlight Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1461 Moonlight Drive offer parking?
No, 1461 Moonlight Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1461 Moonlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 Moonlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 Moonlight Drive have a pool?
No, 1461 Moonlight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1461 Moonlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 1461 Moonlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 Moonlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 Moonlight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
