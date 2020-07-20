2835 Whitetail Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Lafayatte - Plenty of storage! Spacious interior, well maintained, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings upstairs, high ceilings on first floor. Large windows and very sunny! Spacious interior, well maintained, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings upstairs! Lrg windows & very sunny! Gas fp! Next to 13 acre park w/ tennis courts, bball courts, picnic area, playground, skate park. Community pool 1 block away. Basement newly finished w/ large den.



(RLNE5139246)