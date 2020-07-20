All apartments in Lafayette
2835 Whitetail Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

2835 Whitetail Drive

2835 Whitetail Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Whitetail Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Lafayatte - Plenty of storage! Spacious interior, well maintained, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings upstairs, high ceilings on first floor. Large windows and very sunny! Spacious interior, well maintained, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings upstairs! Lrg windows & very sunny! Gas fp! Next to 13 acre park w/ tennis courts, bball courts, picnic area, playground, skate park. Community pool 1 block away. Basement newly finished w/ large den.

(RLNE5139246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Whitetail Drive have any available units?
2835 Whitetail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2835 Whitetail Drive have?
Some of 2835 Whitetail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Whitetail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Whitetail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Whitetail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Whitetail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Whitetail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2835 Whitetail Drive offers parking.
Does 2835 Whitetail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2835 Whitetail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Whitetail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2835 Whitetail Drive has a pool.
Does 2835 Whitetail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2835 Whitetail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Whitetail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Whitetail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 Whitetail Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2835 Whitetail Drive has units with air conditioning.
