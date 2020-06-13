Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

358 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO

Finding an apartment in Lafayette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
794 W. Cleveland Circle
794 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1180 sqft
794 W. Cleveland Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA Townhome Lafayette - This lovely 4-level, 2 bedroom/1.75 bathroom Town Home located near small town on S. Public Road in Lafayette.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Crete Ct #F
1410 Crete Court, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
707 sqft
1410 Crete Ct Unit F - One bedroom unit, washer/dryer, storage area below unit, air conditioning, indoor cat nego, no students No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638343)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C
1116 Elysian Field Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
UPDATE: ***RENT TO OWN*** this impeccably maintained 2-bedroom condo on the second floor of a two-story building conveniently located in a quiet subdivision between old town Lafayette and downtown Louisville.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
642 Avalon Avenue
642 Avalon Avenue, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1964 sqft
642 Avalon Avenue Available 08/04/20 Coal creek Town home; Two Car Garage; Great Location - Coal Creek town home with reclaimed wood accents, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom slab stone gas fireplace, granite counters and high end stainless steel

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2017 Aster Lane
2017 Aster Ln, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3308 sqft
2017 Aster Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Lafayette 4 Bedroom Home - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Lafayette with tons of light. The home boasts a MAIN FLOOR MASTER on the back side of the home which opens to a covered patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
719 Julian Circle
719 Julian Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
3BR 2.5BA across from Waneka Lake - Beautiful town home in a mature neighborhood is across from Waneka Lake. This home features 3BR and 2.5BA, air conditioning, newer windows, vaulted ceilings, and a lovely patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
710 W. Cleveland Circle
710 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1292 sqft
710 W. Cleveland Circle Available 07/01/20 Renovated Lafayette Town-Home - Available 7/1/20 - This attached home is ideally located within walking distance to Old Town and Lafayette Elementary School.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1670 Sagrimore Circle
1670 Sagrimore Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1664 sqft
1670 Sagrimore Circle Available 07/08/20 Conveniently Located 3BR + Bonus Room Lafayette Home (Sagrimore) - This 3 bedroom home is conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks, recreation and .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 Stage Station Way
709 Stage Station Way, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
709 Stage Station Way Available 07/15/20 Sophisticated and Fully Furnished Open-Concept Ranch for Rent in Lafayette - This open-concept ranch home built in 2017 is available fully furnished. Enjoy the sophisticated elegance on each level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 E Chester St - unit B
103 E Chester St, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
103 E Chester St - unit B Available 07/06/20 Calm, Cool, Shady and Walkable - This newly renovated unit has a large living room, granite kitchen with stunning back splash and a laundry room on the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F
1855 Icarus Drive, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
728 sqft
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F Available 08/01/20 PERFECT 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT IN LAFAYETTE! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a wonderful Lafayette location! There is an assigned parking space conveniently adjacent to the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Sir Galahad Drive
1125 Sir Galahad Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Great two-bedroom unit located in central Lafayette! Minutes from Highway 287, Highway 7, and the Northwest Parkway, this unit offers easy access to Lafayette, the surrounding communities, and even Boulder-Denver.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1412 Centaur Circle
1412 Centaur Circle, Lafayette, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
1412 Centaur Circle Available 07/14/20 Lovely Lafayette 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Corner lot - Tri-level in excellent condition, hardwood on main level, vaulted ceilings,all baths have been updated, central air, fireplace, Eat-in kitchen and
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
338 Pheasant Run
338 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1056 sqft
338 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Hunter's Ridge! - Newly updated townhome in Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property has lots of natural light and an open layout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
378 Pheasant Run
378 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1568 sqft
378 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 APPEALING 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lousville - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!! - You don't want to miss this! Available August 1st!! This town home features a main wood burning fireplace, living room, powder room, bar

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2195 Cliffrose Lane
2195 Cliffrose Lane, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1491 sqft
2195 Cliffrose Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath family home in Louisville's Hunter Ridge neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Pheasant Run
115 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1056 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunset Pl
1612 Sunset Dr, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
- (RLNE5780444)
City Guide for Lafayette, CO

"Happy as a clam I see the glimmer in your eyes / Hold you through the night and watch that Colorado sunrise" (- Colorado Sunrise by 3OH!3)

Lafayette is centered in Boulder County, Colorado and holds a population of 24,506 across 9.3 square miles. The city's 24,506 residents turned the once barren Old Town District into a thriving community of cultural and commercial success. One of Lafayette's more outlandish characteristics is its love for festivals. The city host's a variety of annual events, some of which include the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, a peach festival, and even a wine and chocolate festival. Lafayette's extraordinary scenery, mild temperatures and cozy, fun loving family atmosphere make it a tranquil destination for those looking to rent a new apartment.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lafayette, CO

Finding an apartment in Lafayette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

