3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
270 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 Stage Station Way
709 Stage Station Way, Lafayette, CO
709 Stage Station Way Available 07/15/20 Sophisticated and Fully Furnished Open-Concept Ranch for Rent in Lafayette - This open-concept ranch home built in 2017 is available fully furnished. Enjoy the sophisticated elegance on each level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Aster Lane
2017 Aster Ln, Lafayette, CO
2017 Aster Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Lafayette 4 Bedroom Home - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Lafayette with tons of light. The home boasts a MAIN FLOOR MASTER on the back side of the home which opens to a covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 East Baseline Rd #B
705 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1312 sqft
705 East Baseline Rd #B Available 06/29/20 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath A-frame style duplex, w/d hookups, off-street parking, shared patio, no pets. (RLNE4985760)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1670 Sagrimore Circle
1670 Sagrimore Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1664 sqft
1670 Sagrimore Circle Available 07/08/20 Conveniently Located 3BR + Bonus Room Lafayette Home (Sagrimore) - This 3 bedroom home is conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks, recreation and .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
719 Julian Circle
719 Julian Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
3BR 2.5BA across from Waneka Lake - Beautiful town home in a mature neighborhood is across from Waneka Lake. This home features 3BR and 2.5BA, air conditioning, newer windows, vaulted ceilings, and a lovely patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
642 Avalon Avenue
642 Avalon Avenue, Lafayette, CO
642 Avalon Avenue Available 08/04/20 Coal creek Town home; Two Car Garage; Great Location - Coal Creek town home with reclaimed wood accents, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom slab stone gas fireplace, granite counters and high end stainless steel
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
339 Casper Dr.
339 Casper Drive, Lafayette, CO
*AVAILABLE NOW* Exquisite Paired Home in Coal Creek Village (deposit only $1200!!) - *AVAILABLE NOW* *No App Fee!!* easy in deposit $1200.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 W. Cleveland Circle
710 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1292 sqft
710 W. Cleveland Circle Available 07/01/20 Renovated Lafayette Town-Home - Available 7/1/20 - This attached home is ideally located within walking distance to Old Town and Lafayette Elementary School.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
2778 Emerald Lake Lane
2778 Emerald Lake Ln, Lafayette, CO
Gorgeous, home in lovely Indian Peaks, Lafayette! Newer construction with 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and carpeting, upgraded open kitchen, great lighting, beautiful fixtures, and a gas fireplace.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1412 Centaur Circle
1412 Centaur Circle, Lafayette, CO
1412 Centaur Circle Available 07/14/20 Lovely Lafayette 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Corner lot - Tri-level in excellent condition, hardwood on main level, vaulted ceilings,all baths have been updated, central air, fireplace, Eat-in kitchen and
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1067 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Gorham Court
338 Gorham Court, Louisville, CO
338 Gorham Court Available 08/01/20 Biggest back yard around! 4BR, 2 car garage, 2 living spaces! (Gorham) - From the moment you enter this lovely home, you'll appreciate all the living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunset Pl
1612 Sunset Dr, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
- (RLNE5780444)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
378 Pheasant Run
378 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1568 sqft
378 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 APPEALING 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lousville - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!! - You don't want to miss this! Available August 1st!! This town home features a main wood burning fireplace, living room, powder room, bar
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1041 Lincoln Avenue
1041 Lincoln Avenue, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2549 sqft
1041 Lincoln Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, charming 3 bed/3 bath Victorian home in Old Town Louisville - Available 8/1! - Come check out this gorgeous, historic 3 bedroom + den, 3 bathroom Victorian home in Old Town Louisville today!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2195 Cliffrose Lane
2195 Cliffrose Lane, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1491 sqft
2195 Cliffrose Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath family home in Louisville's Hunter Ridge neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1430 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,542
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1408 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
