/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:38 PM
305 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,367
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1773 sqft
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
52 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1601 Longbow Ct.
1601 Longbow Ct, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
11368 sqft
Sherwood 2 Home With Basement - Very clean 2-story unit with basement; 1 3.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
300 E Geneseo St Unit B
300 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Dwelling; Old Town Lafayette w/ 1 car Garage - Property Id: 262056 Great Location Brand new apartment with brand new appliances is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; right next door to Odd 13 Brewery.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Crete Ct #F
1410 Crete Court, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
707 sqft
1410 Crete Ct Unit F - One bedroom unit, washer/dryer, storage area below unit, air conditioning, indoor cat nego, no students No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638343)
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2402 Concord Cir
2402 Concord Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1072 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located conveniently off 95th in Lafayette. Both bedrooms are master suites with private baths, walk in closets, and high ceilings! Main floor has additional half bath, kitchen, dining room and living room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1140 Nottingham St
1140 Nottingham Street, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1408 sqft
Come see this well maintained and sunny home in Lafayette. It has 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs with sitting deck overlooking the back yard and garden.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
710 W. Cleveland Circle
710 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1292 sqft
Renovated Lafayette Town-Home - Available Now! - This attached home is ideally located within walking distance to Old Town and Lafayette Elementary School.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Milo Circle Unit B
1125 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
REDUCED! Wonderful 2BR townhouse w/ FP, patio, reserved parking & more! (Milo) - From the minute you enter to the open living room with fireplace, you'll know you've found your next home! Head back through the living room to the dining area, which
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
523 S Dover Ave
523 South Dover Avenue, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 523 S Dover Ave in Lafayette. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Warrior Way
1200 Warrior Way, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
1200 Warrior Way Available 08/05/20 Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Lafayette - This wonderful 3 level just got brand new carpet and flooring throughout, brand new appliances, and brand new cabinets & countertops! It also has a private
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1412 Centaur Circle
1412 Centaur Circle, Lafayette, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
1412 Centaur Circle Available 07/14/20 Lovely Lafayette 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Corner lot - Tri-level in excellent condition, hardwood on main level, vaulted ceilings,all baths have been updated, central air, fireplace, Eat-in kitchen and
1 of 12
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Sir Galahad Drive
1125 Sir Galahad Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1023 sqft
Great two bedroom unit located in central Lafayette! Minutes from Highway 287, Highway 7, and the Northwest Parkway, this unit offers easy access to Lafayette, the surrounding communities, and even Boulder-Denver.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1090 Milo Circle Unit A
1090 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1442 sqft
1090 Milo Circle Unit A Available 09/11/20 Three bedroom Townhome in the Heart of Lafayette - Available September 11th! - Charming three story townhome in the heart of Lafayette! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, vaulted
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,450
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,574
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106
1860 West Centennial Drive, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Hunter's Ridge And This Ready To Move In Home. Features New Paint, Carpet, Vinyl Floor And All New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Nice Sized Bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
204 Pheasant Run
204 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 204 Pheasant Run - Property Id: 217955 Quiet townhome in prime location just outside Boulder with mountain views and convenient access to everything. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished options.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1336 Snowberry Lane
1336 Snowberry Ln, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1336 Snowberry Lane Available 08/01/20 Luxury Living in Louisville for Lease! - Gorgeous Open Concept Home in Louisville! Tons of light! Skylights, oversized windows, open concept, tons of square footage and rooms.
Similar Pages
Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLafayette 3 BedroomsLafayette Accessible Apartments
Lafayette Apartments with BalconyLafayette Apartments with GarageLafayette Apartments with GymLafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO