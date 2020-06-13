102 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO with balcony
Lafayette is centered in Boulder County, Colorado and holds a population of 24,506 across 9.3 square miles. The city's 24,506 residents turned the once barren Old Town District into a thriving community of cultural and commercial success. One of Lafayette's more outlandish characteristics is its love for festivals. The city host's a variety of annual events, some of which include the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, a peach festival, and even a wine and chocolate festival. Lafayette's extraordinary scenery, mild temperatures and cozy, fun loving family atmosphere make it a tranquil destination for those looking to rent a new apartment. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lafayette renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.