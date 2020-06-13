Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
37 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1125 Sir Galahad Drive
1125 Sir Galahad Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Great two-bedroom unit located in central Lafayette! Minutes from Highway 287, Highway 7, and the Northwest Parkway, this unit offers easy access to Lafayette, the surrounding communities, and even Boulder-Denver.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 Stage Station Way
709 Stage Station Way, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
709 Stage Station Way Available 07/15/20 Sophisticated and Fully Furnished Open-Concept Ranch for Rent in Lafayette - This open-concept ranch home built in 2017 is available fully furnished. Enjoy the sophisticated elegance on each level.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Milo Circle Unit B
1125 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1064 sqft
1125 Milo Circle Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 2BR townhouse w/ FP, patio, reserved parking & more! (Milo) - From the minute you enter to the open living room with fireplace, you'll know you've found your next home! Head back through the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Longbow Ct.
1601 Longbow Ct, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
11368 sqft
Sherwood 2 Home With Basement - Very clean 2-story unit with basement * 1 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C
1116 Elysian Field Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
UPDATE: ***RENT TO OWN*** this impeccably maintained 2-bedroom condo on the second floor of a two-story building conveniently located in a quiet subdivision between old town Lafayette and downtown Louisville.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Aster Lane
2017 Aster Ln, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3308 sqft
2017 Aster Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Lafayette 4 Bedroom Home - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Lafayette with tons of light. The home boasts a MAIN FLOOR MASTER on the back side of the home which opens to a covered patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 East Baseline Rd #B
705 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1312 sqft
705 East Baseline Rd #B Available 06/29/20 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath A-frame style duplex, w/d hookups, off-street parking, shared patio, no pets. (RLNE4985760)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
731 Rawlins Way
731 Rawlins Way, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1015 sqft
Coal Creek Village Townhome - Available June 6th - This is a lovely, three story townhome in Lafayette. The home boast hardwood floors, spacious 9' ceilings and ample sunlight.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
794 W. Cleveland Circle
794 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1180 sqft
794 W. Cleveland Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA Townhome Lafayette - This lovely 4-level, 2 bedroom/1.75 bathroom Town Home located near small town on S. Public Road in Lafayette.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
719 Julian Circle
719 Julian Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
3BR 2.5BA across from Waneka Lake - Beautiful town home in a mature neighborhood is across from Waneka Lake. This home features 3BR and 2.5BA, air conditioning, newer windows, vaulted ceilings, and a lovely patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 W. Cleveland Circle
710 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1292 sqft
710 W. Cleveland Circle Available 07/01/20 Renovated Lafayette Town-Home - Available 7/1/20 - This attached home is ideally located within walking distance to Old Town and Lafayette Elementary School.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1244 James Cir Unit 5
1244 James Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1910 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom/3 bath condo is available Aug 1st. Beautifully updated condo, new carpet, Stainless kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring in living room, W/D included, detached garage and small porch area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2778 Emerald Lake Lane
2778 Emerald Lake Ln, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2100 sqft
Gorgeous, home in lovely Indian Peaks, Lafayette! Newer construction with 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and carpeting, upgraded open kitchen, great lighting, beautiful fixtures, and a gas fireplace.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1412 Centaur Circle
1412 Centaur Circle, Lafayette, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
1412 Centaur Circle Available 07/14/20 Lovely Lafayette 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Corner lot - Tri-level in excellent condition, hardwood on main level, vaulted ceilings,all baths have been updated, central air, fireplace, Eat-in kitchen and
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Pheasant Run
115 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1056 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Gorham Court
338 Gorham Court, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1764 sqft
338 Gorham Court Available 08/01/20 Biggest back yard around! 4BR, 2 car garage, 2 living spaces! (Gorham) - From the moment you enter this lovely home, you'll appreciate all the living space.
City Guide for Lafayette, CO

"Happy as a clam I see the glimmer in your eyes / Hold you through the night and watch that Colorado sunrise" (- Colorado Sunrise by 3OH!3)

Lafayette is centered in Boulder County, Colorado and holds a population of 24,506 across 9.3 square miles. The city's 24,506 residents turned the once barren Old Town District into a thriving community of cultural and commercial success. One of Lafayette's more outlandish characteristics is its love for festivals. The city host's a variety of annual events, some of which include the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, a peach festival, and even a wine and chocolate festival. Lafayette's extraordinary scenery, mild temperatures and cozy, fun loving family atmosphere make it a tranquil destination for those looking to rent a new apartment.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lafayette, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lafayette renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

