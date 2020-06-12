/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
163 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1155 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
37 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1601 Longbow Ct.
1601 Longbow Ct, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
11368 sqft
Sherwood 2 Home With Basement - Very clean 2-story unit with basement * 1 3.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1244 James Cir Unit 5
1244 James Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1910 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom/3 bath condo is available Aug 1st. Beautifully updated condo, new carpet, Stainless kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring in living room, W/D included, detached garage and small porch area.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
115 Pheasant Run
115 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1056 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
834 W Tamarisk St
834 West Tamarisk Street, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2750 sqft
834 W Tamarisk St Available 09/01/20 Tranquil 2 BR in the Heart of Louisville - This immaculate 2 BR in Louisville is perfect for a business traveler, small family or retired couple looking to have a private retreat in the middle of the action of
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
338 Pheasant Run
338 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1056 sqft
338 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Hunter's Ridge! - Newly updated townhome in Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property has lots of natural light and an open layout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
5 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
998 sqft
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
36 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1306 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
116 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1217 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1201 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
34 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
67 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1327 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1027 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
23 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
