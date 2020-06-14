149 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO with gym
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 60
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 56
1 of 38
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 43
1 of 39
1 of 26
"Happy as a clam I see the glimmer in your eyes / Hold you through the night and watch that Colorado sunrise" (- Colorado Sunrise by 3OH!3)
Lafayette is centered in Boulder County, Colorado and holds a population of 24,506 across 9.3 square miles. The city's 24,506 residents turned the once barren Old Town District into a thriving community of cultural and commercial success. One of Lafayette's more outlandish characteristics is its love for festivals. The city host's a variety of annual events, some of which include the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, a peach festival, and even a wine and chocolate festival. Lafayette's extraordinary scenery, mild temperatures and cozy, fun loving family atmosphere make it a tranquil destination for those looking to rent a new apartment. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lafayette renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.