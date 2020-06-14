Apartment List
/
CO
/
lafayette
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lafayette renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
37 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1125 Milo Circle Unit B
1125 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1064 sqft
1125 Milo Circle Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 2BR townhouse w/ FP, patio, reserved parking & more! (Milo) - From the minute you enter to the open living room with fireplace, you'll know you've found your next home! Head back through the
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Interlocken
34 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,519
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Midcities
128 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1657 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,320
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midcities
62 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Westminster
67 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1112 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,393
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,347
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
22 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,370
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Willow Run
6 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
10 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
City Guide for Lafayette, CO

"Happy as a clam I see the glimmer in your eyes / Hold you through the night and watch that Colorado sunrise" (- Colorado Sunrise by 3OH!3)

Lafayette is centered in Boulder County, Colorado and holds a population of 24,506 across 9.3 square miles. The city's 24,506 residents turned the once barren Old Town District into a thriving community of cultural and commercial success. One of Lafayette's more outlandish characteristics is its love for festivals. The city host's a variety of annual events, some of which include the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, a peach festival, and even a wine and chocolate festival. Lafayette's extraordinary scenery, mild temperatures and cozy, fun loving family atmosphere make it a tranquil destination for those looking to rent a new apartment.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lafayette, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lafayette renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLafayette 3 BedroomsLafayette Accessible Apartments
Lafayette Apartments with BalconyLafayette Apartments with GarageLafayette Apartments with GymLafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Move-in Specials
Lafayette Apartments with ParkingLafayette Apartments with PoolLafayette Apartments with Washer-DryerLafayette Dog Friendly ApartmentsLafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College