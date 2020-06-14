149 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO with gym

"Happy as a clam I see the glimmer in your eyes / Hold you through the night and watch that Colorado sunrise" (- Colorado Sunrise by 3OH!3)

Lafayette is centered in Boulder County, Colorado and holds a population of 24,506 across 9.3 square miles. The city's 24,506 residents turned the once barren Old Town District into a thriving community of cultural and commercial success. One of Lafayette's more outlandish characteristics is its love for festivals. The city host's a variety of annual events, some of which include the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, a peach festival, and even a wine and chocolate festival. Lafayette's extraordinary scenery, mild temperatures and cozy, fun loving family atmosphere make it a tranquil destination for those looking to rent a new apartment. See more