pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
321 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,367
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1773 sqft
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
300 E Geneseo St
300 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Old Town Historic Miner's House w/ 1 car garage - Property Id: 86498 Great Location 2 bedroom + Study Lease: 12-18 month options House is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; next door to
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F
1855 Icarus Drive, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
728 sqft
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F Available 08/01/20 PERFECT 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT IN LAFAYETTE! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a wonderful Lafayette location! There is an assigned parking space conveniently adjacent to the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Crete Ct #F
1410 Crete Court, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
707 sqft
1410 Crete Ct Unit F - One bedroom unit, washer/dryer, storage area below unit, air conditioning, indoor cat nego, no students No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638343)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
207 W Simpson St
207 West Simpson Street, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1032 sqft
Great home in old Lafayette. Large yard, garage and parking off street. Bedrooms are hardwood. One dog ok. to tour this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
642 Avalon Avenue
642 Avalon Avenue, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1964 sqft
642 Avalon Avenue Available 08/04/20 Coal creek Town home; Two Car Garage; Great Location - Coal Creek town home with reclaimed wood accents, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom slab stone gas fireplace, granite counters and high end stainless steel
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 W. Cleveland Circle
710 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1292 sqft
Renovated Lafayette Town-Home - Available Now! - This attached home is ideally located within walking distance to Old Town and Lafayette Elementary School.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1412 Centaur Circle
1412 Centaur Circle, Lafayette, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
1412 Centaur Circle Available 07/14/20 Lovely Lafayette 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Corner lot - Tri-level in excellent condition, hardwood on main level, vaulted ceilings,all baths have been updated, central air, fireplace, Eat-in kitchen and
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Sir Galahad Drive
1125 Sir Galahad Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1023 sqft
Great two bedroom unit located in central Lafayette! Minutes from Highway 287, Highway 7, and the Northwest Parkway, this unit offers easy access to Lafayette, the surrounding communities, and even Boulder-Denver.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1090 Milo Circle Unit A
1090 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1442 sqft
1090 Milo Circle Unit A Available 09/11/20 Three bedroom Townhome in the Heart of Lafayette - Available September 11th! - Charming three story townhome in the heart of Lafayette! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, vaulted
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,445
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
8 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunset St
1612 Sunset Drive, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
- (RLNE5780444)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Pheasant Run
204 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 204 Pheasant Run - Property Id: 217955 Quiet townhome in prime location just outside Boulder with mountain views and convenient access to everything. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished options.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
42 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,298
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
42 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,477
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
23 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,479
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
101 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,443
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
